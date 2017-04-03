Dolores Park, Monday morning trash report, D +

Although one wants to be encouraging, it is hard to give a passing grade to park goers who still require five to six SF Rec and Park employees to pick up after them, but in a trip to the park late Sunday night, it was clear there would not be as much trash to pick up on Monday as there was on Sunday morning. And, there wasn’t.

“No, it isn’t as bad,” said one crew member who had been there both days.

Yes, some picnic spots still had all the evidence of a good time without the people, but there were not the dozens of ghosted parties left behind on Sunday and by 7:30 a.m. Monday the cleaning crews were only an hour a way from finishing. On Sunday, one said at 8:30 a.m. that they would not be able to finish by 10:30 a.m.

So, D+ park users, A + SF Rec and Park.

