Assaults in SF Mission, one with “Wet Floor” sign, leave three injured and one arrested

Three men were sent to the hospital this weekend after being assaulted in separate incidents in the Mission District.

The first assault occurred on Friday night near 16th and Shotwell streets, after a verbal argument between a 58-year-old man and an unidentified woman turned physical. At about 10:53 p.m., police report that the woman grabbed a metal pipe and struck the man with it, causing non-life-threatening injury. The woman left the scene before police arrived, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested a 21-year-old man who, along with two other unidentified suspects, attacked and robbed a 22-year-old man near 23rd and Mission streets. According to a police report, the victim was near the intersection when he was approached by the group of three men, who physically attacked him and stole his cellphone and wallet. The victim was injured and transported to a nearby hospital while the suspects at first were able to flee the scene. One of them, the 22-year-old suspect, was later located and arrested by police.

At 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, a 24-year-old man was attacked with a “Wet Floor” sign outside of business at McCoppin and Valencia Streets. According to a police report, the victim was involved in a verbal argument with two employees of the business, a man estimated to be in his early 40s and a woman who is estimated to be in her mid 30s. The man reportedly jumped over the counter and followed the victim outside of the business, where he struck the victim.

The woman allegedly followed, proceeded to pick up the sign and hit the victim with it. Once the suspects stopped striking the victim, the latter fled the scene in his vehicle. Police have not reported any arrests.

Two robberies

Two women used pepper spray to rob a 27-year-old man of his pants and wallet on Sunday morning. The attack happened near 25th and Shotwell streets while the victim was sitting his car around 3:05 a.m. One of the women, estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, approached the man’s car on foot and asked to borrow the man’s phone.

When the man got out of his car, she deployed the pepper spray while the second suspect appeared and hit the victim. The suspects robbed the man and then fled on foot, evading arrest.

A group of teens reportedly robbed another teen near 24th and Folsom streets on Friday. At about 3:50 p.m., the 17-year-old victim was walking when one of the suspects, estimated to be between 16 and 18 years old, grabbed him from behind. The other then approached and went through his pockets. After stealing the victim’s his cell phone, the group fled on food. No arrests were made.

Shots fired

Police responded to report of shots fired near 26th and Folsom streets on Friday. At about 3:48 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in that area but located no suspects, witnesses or property damage. Several bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

String of burglaries

Police also reported multiple burglaries throughout the Mission over the weekend.

The first occurred at a residence near 24th Street and San Jose Avenue at 4 a.m. on Friday. Police report that the 28-year-old victim awoke to a sound at her window. When the woman got up to check on its source, she saw an unidentified suspect standing outside of it and shining a flashlight inside. The suspect then reached into the woman’s window and stole a speaker before fleeing on foot.

Sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sunday, an unidentified burglar entered the home of a 53-year-old woman near 17th and Church streets. The victim awoke at 2 a.m. after hearing her dogs barking at a noise coming from the back of her house. At 6 a.m, the victim discovered that her laptops, tablet, speakers, purses, checkbook and credit cards were missing. Police have not made an arrest.

Residents of a home near 17th and Guerrero streets woke up at 10 a.m. on Sunday to discover their shoes and bikes missing from their garage, but did not see any suspects. No arrests have been made.

At 4:50 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified suspect entered a residence on Lapidge Street, between 18th and 19th streets, and made off with a backpack and several laptops belonging to the men living there. The home’s tenants were asleep during the incident, but one of them awoke to hear footsteps and the front door closing. Upon running outside, the tenants saw the suspect running down the street and realized that the items were missing. Police have not reported an arrest.

Sometime around 7 a.m. on Sunday, the resident of a home on Fair Oaks Street entered his bathroom and after coming out 15 mintues later, saw a man climbing out the front window of his home. The burglar managed to snag the victim’s cell phone and laptop and evade arrest.

A man and a woman, both 26 years old, were arrested after entering the home of a 55-year-old man and 21-year-old woman on Linda St on Sunday night. The victims were asleep when a witness saw the woman entering the building at 11:20 p.m. and called 911. Responding officers encountered both suspects on the scene and took the pair into custody.

At 4:30 a.m. on Monday, an unidentified person entered the home of a 33-year-old woman and stole her laptop. The woman awoke to the sound of the burglar opening the door to her bedroom. The burglar managed to flee the scene before police arrived.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.