12th Annual Walk Against Rape returns to the Mission this Saturday

April is sexual assault awareness month, and for the 12th consecutive year, community members will be gathering at the Women’s Building at 3543 18th St. this Saturday to raise awareness of rape and sexual violence.

The annual Walk Against Rape is organized by San Francisco Women Against Rape, a volunteer-based rape counseling center that provides crisis services including a 24-hour hotline and medical, legal and social advocacy and support groups.

This year’s walk will begin with registrations and a light breakfast starting at 10 a.m. at the Women’s building. Participants will then walk a 2.2 mile route along Valencia Street to 16th Street, and then along Mission Street to 24th Street. The march will conclude at the Women’s Building.

Organizers of the event say that the march is an opportunity for people to “come together to strengthen our communities and take a united stand against sexual violence.”

They are asking those planning to participate to consider reaching out to “five others with invitations to join us at the Walk Against Rape,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

All proceeds of the march will benefit SFWAR. To register for the event, click here. To find out more about SFWAR’s services, visit their website.