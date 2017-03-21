Smitten Ice Cream ready to open on Valencia

It was more than a year ago that we reported Smitten would be returning to its Mission roots. At the time, the open date appeared to be in the summer, but renovation always runs over, but now it is nearly complete. On Monday night ice cream was being made for friends and family. The official open will be on Thursday.

For Mission readers who don’t remember, “Robyn Sue Fisher, fresh from Stanford with an MBA, began Smitten Ice Cream by selling frozen treats in the Mission district out of a Radio Flyer®. Since then, she has opened shops in Hayes Valley and Pacific Heights in San Francisco; Lafayette; Los Altos; Rockridge in Oakland; and The Point in Sepulveda.”

Welcome back Robyn Sue!