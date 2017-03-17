Shooting on 19th St. claims life of San Bruno resident

A shooting on 19th Street claimed the life of a 44-year-old man early Friday morning. At 12:48 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on 19th Street between Mission and Capp streets and found the man on the sidewalk in front of a barbershop on 19th Street between Mission and Capp streets.

The victim has been identified as Jorge Martinez, a resident of San Bruno. Martinez was found outside of San Francisco Haircuts at 3364 16th Street, according to an employee of Royal Cuckoo Market next door. Martinez was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and no suspect descriptions are yet available.

An employee from All Seasons Market across the intersection from the incident said he was busy with customers when he heard what he thinks were two shots. He ran outside, but couldn’t see anything. Officers then responded to the scene and cordoned off the area.

A news stringer in the area captured the scene of the investigation:

Sfpd Homicide detectives on scene at 19th and Mission investigating shooting pic.twitter.com/nXRw8U99H2 — BayNewsHunter (@baynewshunter) March 17, 2017

Following the New Years Day shooting that claimed the life of Ernesto Rosales at 26th and Shotwell streets, Martinez’ death marks the Mission’s second homicide of the year, and San Francisco’s 10th.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.