A report from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to be released next month is expected to show a small increase in bicycle traffic following implementation of the controversial center-running bike lane along Valencia Street, according to a statement by the agency on Thursday.

An anonymous public records request of agency data released this week had shown plummeting bicycle ridership — between 40 and 53 percent fewer bikes — compared to last year, but the transportation agency today quickly attempted to put the kibosh on the disappointing numbers. It has now promised to release its belated three-month evaluation of the pilot program by February.

The coming data, the agency claims, will show the desired increase in bike ridership along the corridor — although it says ridership has only increased by 3 percent.

The marginal increase SFMTA plans to report next month stands in sharp contrast to a report one year after the 2019 implementation of parking-protected bike lanes between Market and 15th streets, however. That report demonstrated the new lanes increased bicycle commuter traffic by nearly 50 percent.

Since its implementation as a one-year pilot program last summer, the bikeway has faced criticism from drivers, cyclists, and business owners on the commercial corridor. Cyclists and urban design experts contend that the new lane, placed in the middle of a busy street, is unsafe, and the lane has seen several collisions between cars and cyclists.

Business owners, too, have taken issue: They point to the bike lane and removal of parking spaces as the cause of flagging business. But early data from the second quarter showed that sales tax revenue had only dropped slightly and was generally down across the 94110 zip code area as a whole.

The public records request of the SFMTA report dated September 2023 showed that daily bicycle volume had dropped 40 percent between 18th and 19th streets and 53 percent between 21st and 22nd streets immediately after the bike lane was installed. It compared September 2023 to a previous month prior to implementation of the bike lane; the bike lane was mostly functional on Aug. 1.

That same report also showed car volume dropped 42 percent between 18th and 19th and 15 percent between 21st and 22nd streets. Foot traffic also decreased to a lesser extent, but was down between 30 and 42 percent during the evenings on some blocks of Valencia Street.

The MTA was expected to provide its initial findings from the first quarter of the Valencia pilot program last fall, but delayed that update in November. Last month, MTA head Jeff Tumlin and MTA board member Amanda Eaken said they were beginning to reconsider a curbside, parking-protected bike lane.

Sustainable transportation advocate Luke Bornheimer, who first reported on the MTA’s September evaluation, called for “immediate action to replace the unintuitive, dangerous center bikeway with curbside protected bike lanes,” which he called the “industry best practice.”

It is unclear why the initial one-month report from September was never released publicly. MTA spokesperson Stephen Chun said that the report was “presented out of context, and only accounts for a small portion of our evaluation period.”

“This is a typical pattern that can be seen with any road or large construction project upon immediate completion,” read a statement from the department this week.