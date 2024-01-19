Emmett Shear, the founder of video game streaming company Twitch and CEO of OpenAI for 72 hours, is among the newest funders of Prop. E, a ballot measure poised to expand the powers of the San Francisco Police Department, new filings with the Ethics Commission show.

Shear, 40, gave $49,000 to the “Committee for a Safer San Francisco 2024,” joining another tech executive, Ripple CEO Chris Larsen, who has already given $250,000 as the measure’s biggest donor. Shear was a co-founder of Twitch and served as the company’s CEO for more than 10 years. More recently, he stepped in as OpenAI’s interim CEO in November after the company’s board fired Sam Altman.

Records show several other new donors gave tens of thousands of dollars each in recent days: Silvanus Osborn “Oz” Erickson, a major real estate developer gave $20,000; Alison Gelb Pincus, founder of the decor firm One Kings Lane, Jeremy Liew, a venture capitalist, and Jonathan Adam Gans, a lawyer and head of Ironwood Capital Management, each gave $50,000; and philanthropist Cathy Podell contributed $25,000.

That brings the total raised for Prop. E, an initiative from Mayor London Breed that takes aim at the Police Commission and loosens restrictions on the police department, to over $664,000 total — making it the highest funded ballot measure on the March ballot. (The police union has reportedly contributed $50,000, but this donation does not appear in campaign finance records.)

For Against Jonathan Adam Ganes $50,000 Jeremy Liew $50,000 Chris Larsen $250,000 Alison Gelb Pincus $50,000 ACLU of Nor Cal $100,000 Emmet Shear $49,000 Total: $100,000 Cathy Podell $25,000 Ronald Conway $100,000 Other $40,347 Total: $614,347 For Jonathan Adam Gans $50,000 Jeremy Liew $50,000 Chris Larsen $250,000 Alison Gelb Pincus $50,000 Emmett Shear $49,000 Cathy Podell $25,000 Ronald Conway $100,000 Other $40,347 Total: $614,347 Against ACLU of Nor Cal $100,000 Total: $100,000

Graphic by Kelly Waldron. Data from the Department of Ethics.

Erickson founded Emerald Fund, a development company which claims on its website to be the most prolific developer in San Francisco history. The company was behind three major residential developments around Civic Center, and is reportedly moving forward with a major redevelopment of the California College of the Arts in Oakland.

Pincus was married for nearly 10 years to billionaire and Zynga founder Mark Pincus. She declined to comment on her contribution of $50,000.

The other donors could not be immediately reached.

The measure would allow the police department to more readily chase vehicles and install cameras around the city as well as reduce their reporting requirements when they use force. It would also add new, time-consuming requirements for the Police Commission in creating new policies for the department.

Just last week, the police chief defended the department’s existing car chase policy, saying that their practices are “consistent with the trends of national law enforcement.” The Department of Police Accountability said San Francisco’s policies were “about average” and not “crazy restrictive.”

But that has not stopped well-heeled interests from supporting it. Last month, Larsen, angel investor Ron Conway, and the San Francisco police union became the measure’s first and biggest donors.

Larsen has also given $250,000 toward Prop. F, which could require drug screening for some welfare recipients, and $50,000 toward District 1 supervisorial candidate Marjan Philhour’s campaign for the Democratic County Central Committee.

A Breed opponent in the upcoming November election, mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie, also threw his support behind the measure this week. Some of the new donors — Gans, Pincus, and Cathy Podell — have contributed in the challenger’s name, under a new committee called Daniel Lurie for Prop. E.

Lurie said in a statement this week that the proposition “will ensure we use community safety cameras to catch repeat offenders and hold them accountable,” adding that “This is one of many steps that should have been implemented long ago, but it’s one we must stand up and take now to tackle the public safety crisis in our city.”

Just this week, the “Daniel Lurie for Prop. E” committee raised $125,000.

Breed’s campaign, meanwhile, criticized Lurie piggy-backing on her ballot measure, calling it political opportunism.

The city’s ultra-wealthy often contribute heavily to political campaigns: Shear has also donated $100,000 to housing-focused Prop. D in 2022 and $50,000 to GrowSF’s ongoing campaign against Supervisor Dean Preston. He also gave $1 million to support small businesses during the pandemic and has contributed $10,000 toward potential District 5 supervisorial candidate Bilal Mahmoud’s campaign for the DCCC.