A manager in San Francisco’s Department of Human Resources was this morning arrested and charged in connection to the bribery and corruption case that last year enveloped the San Francisco Community Challenge Grant Program.

Stanley Ellicott, 38, has been charged with aiding former challenge grant director Lanita Henriquez and consultant Dwayne Jones in their alleged municipal theft and kickback scheme.

The Community Challenge Grant Program is housed in the City Administrator’s Office. It is supposed to, in its own words, “provide grants and technical assistance for projects that improve neighborhoods.” Instead, a district attorney investigator alleges in a sworn affidavit that Ellicott sold tens of thousands of dollars worth of “BRAND NEW” and “SEALED IN THE BOX” electronics on eBay that had been purchased using Challenge Grant dollars earmarked for quake relief supplies.

It is also alleged that Jones’ company, RDJ Enterprises, paid Ellicott — a city employee — nearly $270,000 over the course of four years. Ellicott then purportedly used Venmo and PayPal to funnel Henriquez some $65,650 of Jones’ money.

Jail records show Stanley John Ellicott was booked at 10:01 this morning. He has been charged with eight counts including misappropriation of public funds and buying or receiving stolen property; he is being held on a $50,000 bond. Ellicott has worked for the city since 2012, with a brief hiatus between 2015 and 2016. He has been a manager at the human resources department since 2017.

Transparent California lists Ellicott’s 2022 pay as $187,884, with benefits of $55,613 for a total compensation package of $243,496. He is presently on paid administrative leave.

The DA filed charges against Jones and Henriquez in August of last year, alleging that longtime government fixer and former Gavin Newsom mayoral staffer Jones directed nearly $200,000 to Henriquez or her friends and associates between 2016 and 2020 — and, in return, was awarded 23 city contracts valued at some $1.4 million.

A subsequent probe by the controller and city attorney found that Henriquez may have out-and-out “fabricated” the judging criteria used to award $3 million worth of city grants in 2023 — and, to boot, one of the judges on her scoring panel was employed by Jones.

In the affidavit unsealed today, the district attorney alleges that the electronics Ellicott purportedly sold on the internet were obtained with challenge grant money intended to buy earthquake supplies for neighborhood groups. Instead, some $14,000 worth of items were obtained at Best Buy — but, deceptively, listed in invoices as “Eureka Valley and Inner Sunset Supplies” and “Bayview and Excelsior Supplies.”

In reality, the DA alleges, these “supplies” were “three Oculus virtual reality headsets, four Rylo Action cameras, an HDTV projector, a Nikon DSLR camera worth nearly $2,000, four Go Pro cameras, three mini instant cameras, six Microsoft tablets, and four OSMO pocket cameras with expansion kits.”

The DA alleges that Ellicott sold the bulk of these items on eBay, with Henriquez also selling a pair of tablets on eBay. She then purportedly recommended the city pay Jones back for his electronics purchases by sending him $100,000 for the earthquake supplies he never bought.

While Ellicott’s position at the human resources department is unrelated to the Challenge Grant Program, DA investigators found a series of emails between Henriquez and Ellicott in which he assisted her with “computer-related tasks.” Personal emails between Jones and Henriquez obtained by the DA purportedly reveal clandestine plans to loop Ellicott into the mix on several contracts but bill his hours elsewhere.

A November search warrant entitled the DA to plumb the metadata surrounding a Gmail account tied to Henriquez and the Community Challenge Grant program — CCGSFGOV@gmail.com. Today’s affidavit alleges that the “principal user” of that email address was actually Ellicott — who, again, did not work for the Challenge Grant program. He was allegedly “using that account to communicate with Henriquez on both her personal and work accounts regarding work he was doing at her direction for the [Community Challenge Grant] program.”

He also purportedly used the CCGSFGOV@gmail.com address to shop online. Revealingly, today’s affidavit notes that he purportedly used that email address to place an order with British luxury outfit Molton Brown in September 2021 and received a response reading “Hello Stanley Ellicott, thank you for your purchase.” The delivery address listed from Molton Brown corresponds with Ellicott’s Oakland residence.

The DA also alleges that a physical search of Jones’ office turned up physical invoices from Ellicott written on stationary with an “SJE” embossed letterhead. While emails between Henriquez and Jones mention “Stan’s invoice,” there are no city invoices indicating work done by Ellicott for the Challenge Grant program.

Both Jones and Henriquez were arrested and charged in August; both have pleaded not guilty. Following that development, today’s affidavit states that the CCGSFGOV@gmail.com email account was deleted on Sept. 6, 2023 (its contents were preserved at the city’s behest and obtained via warrant). The DA alleges that Ellicott in October moved thousands of dollars from the “bank account associated with his Jones payments” to another account, and “left it with a zero balance.”

“The charges announced today reflect my Office’s continuing commitment to uncover official misconduct in San Francisco’s City government,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins via a statement. “The District Attorney’s Office’s Public Integrity Task Force is dedicated to holding accountable those who steal public funds for their own ends.”

Ellicott was listed on the Sheriff’s Department inmate finder as still being incarcerated within County Jail No. 1 at mid-day. His employer, the Department of Human Resources, expressed horror and shock at the situation.

“There is no excuse or place for this type of behavior in City government and

anyone who participates in this type of misconduct should be held accountable,” reads a statement from the department. “Moving forward, DHR is conducting a thorough

and transparent forensic audit of all business operations and transactions handled by this

employee.”