District Attorney Brooke Jenkins today announced felony charges have been filed against Lanita Henriquez, the director of the San Francisco Community Challenge Grant Program, which is run out of the Office of the City Administrator. Henriquez was arrested this morning.

Charges have also been filed against consultant, businessman and fixer Rudolph Dwayne Jones, the founder and president of Bayview’s RDJ Enterprises, an outfit promising to “seamlessly integrate the needs of government, business, and community stakeholders to ensure that projects successfully move from concept to completion.”

A warrant has been issued for Jones’ arrest. He remains at large. A call to RDJ Enterprises led to a recorded voice advertising a “special offer” and then automatically disconnecting. He did not pick up a call to his cell.

A criminal complaint — which the DA will not release prior to arraignment — alleges that Henriquez and Jones misappropriated public money between 2016 and 2020. Jones purportedly wrote Henriquez multiple checks in 2017 and 2018 totaling $25,000, while Henriquez allegedly directed some 23 contracts to Jones-controlled entities in which she had a financial stake between 2016 and 2020.

The value of those contracts exceeded $1.4 million. Henriquez received nearly $33,000 from Jones-controlled entities in the run-up to their signing and during their duration. Her “family members and close associates” received 48 checks from Jones-controlled entities for nearly $157,000.

Henriquez has been charged with one count of Misappropriation of Public Money in violation of California Penal Code section 424; six counts of Bribery in violation of Penal Code section 68, and twenty-three counts of Financial Conflict of Interest in a Government Contract, in violation of Government Code section 1090(a).

Jones has been charged with one count of Misappropriation of Public Money in violation of California Penal Code section 424; six counts of Bribery in violation of Penal Code section 67.5, and twenty-three counts of Aiding and Abetting a Financial Conflict of Interest in a Government Contract, in violation of Government Code section 1090(b).

In a release, today’s action was described as the result of an ongoing investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Task Force with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Francisco Field Office. “My office will continue to investigate allegations of misconduct by public officials and employees, and our work with our federal partners will be a key part of that effort,” read a statement from Jenkins.

Jones’ name has come up several times in recent investigations. In 2020, he was accused of cashing in by consulting for applicants to a PUC community benefits program he helped to create. In 2017, during the Recology rate-setting process during which Recology has admitted participating in a bribery scheme to goose what ratepayers pay, Jones served as “ratepayer advocate.”

He worked six years in the mayor’s office between 2004 and 2010 — and has been described by city insiders as “Gavin Newsom’s guy in Bayview.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as possible.