The head of a San Francisco grants program was arraigned on 30 counts Thursday morning stemming from misuse of her city position, following charges brought by the district attorney earlier this week.

Lanita Henriquez, director of the San Francisco Community Challenge Grant Program, faces 30 charges total, including one count of misappropriation of public funds, six counts of bribery, and 23 counts of financial conflict of interest.

If convicted, she faces a prison sentence, as well as fines.

DA Brooke Jenkins announced charges against Henriquez and businessman Rudolph Dwayne Jones on Tuesday, alleging that the two misappropriated public money. Henriquez is alleged to have directed contracts to Jones-controlled entities and, in exchange, Jones is alleged to have cut checks for Henriquez and others.

Henriquez’s grant program, nestled under the City Administrator’s Office, disburses hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to various nonprofits and community groups.

Jones was booked into jail in San Francisco yesterday on a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is slated for Friday morning.

Within Department 10 of the Hall of Justice this morning, Henriquez clutched a black satchel with both hands, freshly manicured, her jade green nails digging into the leather flap.

Henriquez looked ahead as she awaited her turn at the podium, appearing as calm as one could under the conditions in which she had found herself.

“Are you here for anybody?” a court official asked Henriquez as they performed due diligence, checking the call sheet.

“I’m here for myself!” she exclaimed indignantly, her relatives suppressing laughs through pursed lips.

“Good morning Mrs. Henriquez,” Judge Victor Hwang said as Henriquez approached the podium.

Henriquez did not respond, not a single word uttered from the director, only from her attorney.

Carmen Aguirre from the Public Defender’s Office requested that Hwang provisionally appoint their office to represent Henriquez, to which he agreed.

However, Hwang said, should Henriquez be retroactively deemed unqualified to have public representation, given her position at the City Administrator’s Office, she would be liable for paying partial attorney fees.

Erin Loback, on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office, exchanged hushed whispers with Aguirre, despite both of them standing before the judge.

Aguirre, on behalf of Henriquez, pleaded not guilty to all allegations. Relinquishing her rights for an appearance in 10 days, the lawyers discussed a date that would work for both of them.

“We had a provisional conversation,” Aguirre said, laughing nervously. “For a couple of weeks. I suggest we come back the week of September 11th.”

Judge Hwang complied. “September 18, this department, ordered present at 9 a.m.,” he said, with no expression discernible on his face.

Henriquez and family rose at once, wasting no time as she exited the courtroom, making sure to swing the doors closed behind her.

Before her arraignment began, Henriquez stood in the hallway, surrounded by family members. They lingered several doors down from the courtroom designated for her hearing, presumably to keep a low profile.

She wore a maroon shirt, her hair slicked back into a neat bun, large gold bangles dangling from her ears. Shifting her weight back and forth between alternately locked knees, Henriquez waited until the last call to make her way towards Department 10, her pace quickening with every step.

After the arraignment, one family member remained in the hallway, her phone clutched to her ear. At times, she pressed her hand to her forehead, alternating between her face and chest.

At the other end of the hall, court officials handcuffed a young man, his mother and partner protesting vehemently. Henriquez’s relative watched, then departed immediately.

Read the criminal complaint here

Read the affidavit here