San Francisco’s city-run animal shelter is at capacity with dogs — mostly large ones — and is waiving adoptions fees for most dogs through Jan. 31, according to the Department of Animal Care and Control.

Following a dip in dog intake at shelters nationally — and in San Francisco — in the first two years of the pandemic, the city shelter saw a major uptick in the number of dogs coming its way in 2022 and 2023.

And while the shelter does not euthanize animals unless they have severe medical conditions or behavioral issues that are dangerous to the community, the fear is there.

“We haven’t gotten to the place where we need to euthanize for space at all,” said Ariana Luchsinger, operations manager at the Department of Animal Care and Control. “But can I say with confidence, like I could have five years ago, that it won’t happen? I can’t.”

Sienna, 10-month-old female, looks at visitors through the window. The city-run shelter is at capacity with dogs, especially large ones. Photo by Junyao Yang on Jan. 10, 2024.

The shelter, located at Bryant and Alameda streets just south of Highway 101, is an open-admission animal shelter, meaning it accepts all animals regardless of temperament, medical condition or species. As of Tuesday, the city shelter had 84 dogs, while a more comfortable level would be 50 to 60, shelter staff said.

“As open admission, we’ve always been full occasionally,” said Deb Campbell, spokesperson for the department. “But this has been consistent. We fill up at least once a month, sometimes more” since 2022, she said.

The rising cost of pet ownership is the main driver of the increasing number of dogs turned into the shelter, said Luchsinger. A lack of access to veterinary care and pet-friendly housing also contributed to the problem.

“Inflation kind of scared people away from adopting, or they had to surrender,” Luchsinger said. “Because they can’t really help their pet the way that they need to.”

After tens of thousands of San Franciscans left the city during the pandemic, more dogs were relegated to shelters. That was especially true for bigger dogs over 50 pounds, as they were less likely to be accepted by landlords, Luchsinger added.

Studies showed that Covid-19 lockdowns also led to the reduction of spay-neuter surgeries for dogs and cats, “resulting in a lot more puppies and kittens that are now adult dogs,” said Luchsinger.

Now, more dogs are entering the shelter system, and fewer are being adopted. “It’s basically a bottleneck right now,” Luchsinger said.

Sienna(left), 10-month-old female, Pepper(middle), 7-month-old female and Barnaby(right), one-year-old male are all available for adoption. Photo by Junyao Yang on Jan. 9, 2024.

Every morning, Luchsinger starts her day with counting how many kennels are available for the day. For the dogs, an overcrowded shelter feels similar to someone living in a really small apartment where “the neighbors are constantly playing gigantic bass music and there’s always garbage in the hallway,” Luchsinger said.

“When we’re so full, they’re like at a rave 24/7,” she said. “They don’t get a lot of sleep, it’s hard on a dog.”

In situations like this, the shelter has to defer non-emergency dog intake. More staff time will be spent on cleaning and feeding, instead of “enrichment” activities — anything beyond basic needs such as giving them toys and treats, training on their kennel behavior, or just spending time with them.

With 16 staff members in animal care, the department relies heavily on volunteers. Rebecca Schwartz, a volunteer at the shelter for eight years, takes shelter dogs out for field trips to Ocean Beach, Golden Gate Park and sometimes ends the day with a sleep-over in her home.

“The volunteers really are the backbone of keeping the day-to-day spirit of dogs in a joyful place,” she said. “If I can give each dog a really good day, that’s a win.”

Pua, one-year-old, plays fetch in the courtyard with shelter volunteer Jody on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo by Junyao Yang.

But being in a shelter is a stressful experience for some dogs, Schwartz added. “For some dogs, it’s the best place they’ve ever been, but for others, they used to be in a home.”

The change has prompted the city shelter to ask those surrendering their dogs to consider alternatives, Luchsinger said. Either it’s finding family, friends or people in the community to take care of the pet temporarily or permanently, or it could be connecting people with veterinary services and pet food pantries.

“For a long time, the industry was like, ‘Shelter, shelter, shelter,’” said Luchsinger. “Now we would love every animal to be in a home. Both ends of the leash are better if they can stay together.”

Adoptable dogs at San Francisco Animal Care and Control can be found here. The shelter is located at 1419 Bryant St. and animal adoptions take place daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m, except on city holidays.

Maytag, two-year-old male, wakes up from his afternoon nap on Jan. 9, 2024. He is available for adoption. Photo by Junyao Yang.

Surprise, two-year-old, stays in the kennel with her four-week-old puppies on Jan. 9, 2024. She will be going to a foster home. Photo by Junyao Yang.

Junie, two-year-old, greets visitors on Jan. 9, 2024. She is available for adoption. Photo by Junyao Yang.