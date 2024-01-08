If you roam around San Francisco, you’ll likely run into garden planters on sidewalks and public plazas.
Some are large, shiny and steel, like bathtubs or animal troughs; others are wooden barrels, rectangular wooden vats, or all manner of other vessels — pots, boxes and plastic containers.
We’ve also put together an interactive map for you to explore where each of the planters that we found are located and what they look like. Click on the dots in the map for more information.
Yujie Zhou, Lydia Chávez, Will Jarrett, and Joe Rivano Barros contributed to the reporting of the story.