Never before has the Mission appeared so green. Planter boxes of all kinds line sidewalks and come in all shapes and sizes: Wood, aluminum, and sometimes ceramic pots. They bloom with jade, ice plants, aloe and pansies.

One neighborhood association has put out at least 106 wine barrel planters on Mission District blocks since May.

These aren’t, however, simply for show. Instead, many residents, unhappy with the way the city is handling encampments, put out the planters to discourage unhoused residents from setting up camps or tents.

Homeless advocates refer to such planters as a form of “hostile architecture,” a design strategy that targets groups that rely on public space.

John Loshuertos, the captain of Shotwell Neighbors, called it “defensive architecture.” While he hasn’t put out any planters, he believes they can be “a good deterrent” of encampments.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s aide, Santiago Lerma, said the planters are becoming more common in the neighborhood, usually put out by “exasperated” and “rogue” residents without permits.

Lerma said he advises neighborhood organizations that their plants could be removed by the city at any time. And, though he called the move “aggressive” toward unhoused people, he said he understood where some residents were coming from.

“I think people are fed up, and the city is not providing an answer that they need, that is going to house people or prevent whatever’s going on in front of people’s houses,” Lerma said.

Lerma said that both Ronen’s office and the city need to work on providing a “continuum of care,” starting with safe sites for unhoused people to sleep, addiction and mental health treatment, with the ultimate goal of getting people housed.

Francesca Pastine, who heads the Inner Mission Neighborhood Association that has put out several dozen planters this year, said that her organization wants to beautify the neighborhood, discourage dumping and ensure accessibility to places like grocery stores.

Planter boxes adjacent a house on Guerrero Street. A tent is squeezed into the small remaining space. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan.

When an encampment near 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue was cleared out by the city, Pastine said, “we then put the barrels there in hopes that it would discourage another one from moving in.”

But the Inner Mission neighbors have also put out planters in more innocuous areas where unhoused people have been known to pitch their tents, including alongside AT&T’s Telco Building at 25th and Capp streets, or near the tennis courts at 21st and Shotwell streets.

Pastine said the employees at the AT&T building hired a professional to add to the planters that her group put out — large metal tubs intended for watering livestock. That sidewalk is now lined with plants, and a tent can no longer fit there.

By city law, pedestrians must have at least a six-foot path to pass on a city block. Many of these blocks have sidewalks that are much wider than that, and planters can reduce the width of the sidewalk to six feet.

The city allocates permits for large planters, but don’t necessarily require a permit if an aboveground planter is less than 36 inches wide. Some of the planters seen in the Mission fall into that category, others do not.

Pastine said that she and her neighbors don’t get permission for their planting projects around the neighborhood. San Francisco Public Works did not respond to requests for comment from Mission Local.

Sometimes, Pastine said the planters just get shoved aside, but she added that they have had an “enormous success” in reducing trash on her own block.

Preventing encampments seems to factor into the architecture of the Mission District’s newest buildings, too: Cement planters are built into the sidewalk outside the new building at 15th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, or into the outer bases of buildings like the one at 17th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, narrowing the sidewalk and leaving space only for passing pedestrians.

Not everyone considers planters the way to go. Richard Delacerda, a co-owner of Shaped AF on Valencia Street, said neighbors of his store got together to put out metal troughs with plants to drive away one particular unhoused man who would frequent that block.

Delacerda said his business had no part in that effort.

Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, was frustrated by this and other forms of “anti-homeless architecture” that she said have long been used to push out unhoused people. “Sometimes people are up against buildings because it creates some modicum of shelter against wind,” she said.

Occasionally, residents push back against their neighbors’ vigilante gardening. Planters are vandalized; a Mission District Craigslist ad in recent months advertised free barrels to anyone willing to come haul their neighbor’s new planters away.

Planters block the brick wall below a house near 18th and Castro streets. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan.

Loshuertos, from the Shotwell group, said that, around the corner from his home, someone put planters along a parking lot at 15th Street and South Van Ness Avenue parking lot. “And there’s no more encampments,” Loshuertos said. He said he’s spoken with the manager at FoodsCo. — along the back of which tents are often crammed onto the sidewalk of Shotwell Street — about installing some there.

The Shotwell Neighbors cover Shotwell Street between 14th and 16th streets, and 15th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. Loshuertos said that he and his neighbors call 311 to address encampments, but generally get little response.

Though camping on public sidewalks is also technically illegal in San Francisco, the city’s Healthy Streets Operation Center (HSOC) “resolves” only large encampments, and only does so when shelter access is available and can be offered to the residents of the encampment. Moreover, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld a 2020 ruling that prohibits cities from punishing the homeless for sleeping on streets if they cannot offer another alternative.

Loshuertos recognized the futility of encampment sweeps without real long-term housing solutions, and called housing and homelessness a national emergency that should be funded as such. In the meantime, he sided with housed residents.

“This organization of people that are in favor of homeless rights, I agree with some of it, but what about our quality of life for the people that have to live around it?” Loshuertos said.

Friedenbach, with the Coalition on Homelessness, remained unsympathetic.

“I would love for that kind of energy to go into fighting for housing,” Friedenbach said.

One-time Donation amount $ Monthly Donation amount $ Annually Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Agree to pay fees? ($0) Paying the transaction fee is not required, but it directs more money in support of our mission. Sign up for our newsletter