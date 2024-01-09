The leader of a Mission District faction of the MS-13 gang, Elmer Rodriguez, was sentenced to life in prison today after he was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.

Rodriguez, 34, also known as “Gordo,” led the 20th Street clique of MS-13, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, and was found guilty of ordering two murders in the Mission and Bernal Heights, as well as an attempted murder in the Tenderloin. Prosecutors said evidence also showed his involvement in another murder and attempted murder of Norteño gang members, as well as gang assaults.

One of those murders involved Jorge Martinez, who was shot to death near Beauty Bar at 19th and Mission streets in March 2017. Martinez had been celebrating his birthday after attending a Warriors game, and was identified by Rodriguez and his associates as a possible rival Norteño gang member, prosecutors said. Rodriguez ordered his associate to kill Martinez.

Rodriguez was also convicted in ordering the murder in May 2017 of Giovanny Alvarez, or “P Wee,” a member of the 20th Street group who Rodriguez believed to be working with the police. Prosecutors said Rodriguez and his colleagues “lured” Alvarez into a car and to Bernal Heights Park. Then upon Rodriguez’s order, one associate “hacked Alvarez to death by inflicting dozens of deep wounds to his face and torso with a machete.”

Rodriguez was convicted in federal court in June of racketeering conspiracy, brandishing a firearm in a violent crime and two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

“For years, the defendant led a violent street gang that committed several murders and attempted murders in the Bay Area, particularly in the Mission District of San Francisco,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that anyone who commits acts of violence and endangers public safety in the Northern District of California will face federal prosecution and a severe federal prison sentence as a consequence of their conduct.”

Prosecutors also alleged at trial that Rodriguez ordered another shooting at 21st and Hampshire on Sept. 16, 2016, instigated a May 17, 2017 gang assault outside of a Mission taqueria, and served as a driver during an attempted murder at 24th and Potrero on Nov. 30, 2017.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office after investigations by Homeland Security Investigations, the San Francisco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in the area.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office said that 16 other people were convicted as a part of the investigation, with the convictions relating to four murders, four attempted murders and multiple assaults.

Rodriguez, court filings show, was born in El Salvador and grew up in a dangerous neighborhood where the MS-13 gang was prominent and gang violence was common. A statement from his defense attorney said Rodriguez learned at age 22 that MS-13 members spent time in Dolores Park.

“Curious, Mr. Rodriguez went to the park to see for himself.”