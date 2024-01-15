Illustrations by Neil Ballard.

The November election may seem far away, but the campaign for District 9 supervisor is already heating up.

With Hilary Ronen leaving her post this year — and her aide Santiago Lerma opting out of the race to replace her — the field is wide open to challengers from all corners. Eight hopefuls have filed for candidacy and seven are actively campaigning, making District 9 the most heavily contested in the city.

To help make sense of the race, we are kicking off a new series called “Meet the Candidates.” We will be asking the candidates to answer one question each week, with answers capped at 100 words. We will ultimately collate these answers on a single page so that, come the election, you will be able to peruse the potential supervisors’ stances on upwards of 40 topics.

Without further ado, here is our first question: What is your number one issue this election, and what do you plan to do about it?

Julian Bermudez My number-one issue is traffic and street safety. This is one of the most common issues that comes up when I talk with San Francisco residents, especially in District 9. I believe that investing in infrastructure that increases pedestrian safety and improves traffic flow can improve San Francisco exponentially. From something as small as fixing potholes to creating physical bike line infrastructure and more visible lighting in our neighborhoods, walking, driving or cycling should be as stressful as it feels today. My plan is to become the most active chair in the Land Use and Transportation Committee and promote more… Read more

Trevor Chandler Having already knocked on thousands of doors, I know for a fact that safe and clean streets must be the top priority. It’s why I support an accountable, responsive, and fully staffed police department, and why I support arresting fentanyl dealers. D9 also has some of the most littered streets in the City. As Supervisor, I will hold DPW accountable to ensure District 9 gets the same treatment as Pac Heights and Union Square. I won’t just talk about it, I’ll do it, which is why I volunteer for trash pickups in D9 every month.

Jackie Fielder Houston curbed their homelessness 63% by following a Housing First model, supported by decades of research. As Supervisor I will follow the best parts of the Houston model, which involve getting all the city’s homeless departments and nonprofits operating under one strategy, cutting through red tape, and getting people into housing first before worrying about the paperwork. The same needs to be done to build and staff-up our behavioral health system infrastructure. We need more beds and nurses for people with severe mental health and substance abuse issues. We can do this by declaring an emergency on homelessness.

Jaime Gutierrez The number one issue for me is the cost of living keeps rising but the standard of living is plummeting. We are no longer living in a district that is safe, clean, and comfortably prosperous. The city has fallen short of its civic duty to its citizens. Small businesses are being pushed out because of bureaucracy. Property owners are paying high taxes for nothing. In actuality, property value is eroding because of malfeasance. This and other issues need to be thoroughly and thoughtfully probed to provide the greatest good for the community. District 9 is a working-class district that is… Read more

Roberto Hernandez One of District 9’s challenges is that we have more than one priority issue. Crime, housing, homelessness, decent wages and clean streets are all concerns that our residents share with me on a daily basis, especially seniors, small business owners, youth and parents. “Safety” is a holistic term that connects these issues and describes my priority as Supervisor. I was born and raised in District 9 and my lifetime of experience addressing safety issues has taught me that bringing together our residents, businesses, government agencies, community-based organizations and unions is essential to delivering solutions. I’m ready. ¡Sí Se Puede!

Michael Petrelis My number one issue is a few small concerns. For months, graffiti covering the front of the building at 225 Valencia has been a complaint of neighbors. Locating the name and address of the owner, I mailed him a complaint asking him to remove the graffiti. Records show the Lyon-Martin Clinic was granted a permit changing the status, as a subtenant, from a commercial business to a health facility. The clinic hasn’t responded but the property manager has. The City informed the owner he’s violating laws and action must be taken. This shows how I act to improve the Mission.

Stephen Torres The most important issue is the wellness, safety and prosperity of our community. I mean that in the most holistic way, however. Nothing exists in a vacuum, and we need to strengthen our community and cultural density in comprehensive and sustainable ways. When a community is destabilized, it leaves a void of crime and deterioration. We must invest in our District with the same vigor and priority currently being allocated for downtown. We must create legislation that ensures our vulnerable communities are protected in the face of multiple efforts to strip away their current safeguards. In short, my priority is… Read more

Note: Eight candidates have officially declared their candidacy for the District 9 race. However, Rafael Gutierrez told Mission Local that he was withdrawing from the race, so he is not included in these questions.

Candidates are ordered alphabetically. Answers may be lightly edited for formatting, spelling, and grammar. If you have questions for the candidates, please let us know at will@missionlocal.com.

You can register to vote via the sf.gov website.