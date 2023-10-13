The pool of candidates vying to succeed District 9 supervisor Hillary Ronen has grown both deeper and shallower of late, with new aspirants tossing their hats into the ring and one potential front-runner notably opting not to do so.

Santiago Lerma, 42, a Ronen aide who had earlier expressed an intent to run, has confirmed to Mission Local that he will not stand for election in November 2024. The reason, he said, is personal: His 7-month old son will require numerous medical procedures over the next 18 months, and he could not envision balancing that with a competitive, yearlong campaign.

“It’s a bummer,” he said. “But I’ll still be here [in the Mission], making noise.”

Lerma’s exit — before any official entrance — alters the dynamic of a crowded D9 race. As a two-time legislative aide who sandwiched his time in City Hall around a stint at the city’s largest union, the SEIU, Lerma would have been an extremely competitive candidate, if not the front-runner. But, while Lerma stepped back, others stepped forward.

Roberto Hernandez, a lowrider enthusiast, Carnaval organizer and “The Mayor of the Mission” on Oct. 6 filed a candidate intention statement with the Ethics Commission. Hernandez also distinguished himself during the pandemic as an organizer of the Latino Task Force food hub.

On that same date, Jaime Gutierrez also filed a candidate statement. He describes himself to Mission Local as a Mission native, UC Berkeley grad, longtime cab-driver and, presently, a transit supervisor at the SFMTA. “I’m not trying to out-politic the politicians,” the 56-year-old says. “I do have concerns for the state of the neighborhood, how businesses are being run out and how decisions are being made at City Hall without properly vetting things.”

All told, candidate intention statements have also been filed with the Ethics Commission by Julian Bermudez, Trevor Chandler and Jackie Fielder. Chandler has additionally filed to run for the Democratic County Central Committee — a neat trick for any aspiring city office-holder, as candidates for the DCCC, a state office, are not beholden to San Francisco’s $500 campaign donation limit.

Chandler and Fielder are shaping up as the presumptive standard-bearers for the city’s moderate and progressive factions. But the election is still 13 months off and more candidates could yet enter the fray — or exit it.

In the last presidential election in 2020, 86.3 percent of San Francisco registered voters cast a ballot. And, informally, it seems most District 9 voters likely don’t yet know who they’ll be voting for — or even who the candidates are.

In a recent unscientific Mission Local poll of English- and Spanish-speaking Mission denizens, the supermajority of respondents weren’t familiar with any of the candidates’ names.

Or, for that matter, with the name of the two-term incumbent, Hillary Ronen.