The bikeway running through the middle of Valencia Street has been controversial since well before it opened on August 1 and, according to interviews with a dozen bike commuters, that controversy remains: The majority of its users interviewed by Mission Local this week said they did not feel safe using the center bike lane.

“When it works, it’s okay. When it doesn’t, it fails in catastrophic ways,” said Martin K., who commutes daily between Glen Park and SoMa and said safety has not improved much between the old and new lanes. “It wasn’t great before, it’s not great now.”

As he rode away, a car made an illegal left turn across his path. Martin was forced to slow in the middle of the intersection and allow the car to pass, as the light turned from yellow to red.

Data from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency shows an inconclusive result: In September, one month after implementation, bicycle traffic on Valencia was down between 40 and 50 percent from ridership before implementation; in its first three-month evaluation, the agency saw only a modest 3 percent increase.

The “bike highway” through the Mission District — a straight, two-way shot between 15th Street and 23rd Street — did make some commuters feel safer, as it isolated them from potential chaos from cars and pedestrians.

“For a cyclist you’re not near the cars at all, you’re really in a stasis for bicycles,” said John Frediani, who said he rides on the lane once or twice a week, and prefers the new configuration to the previous side-running bike lanes that placed bikers between car traffic and parked cars. Then, they were at risk of getting doored or having cars and pedestrians appear in the lanes.

Fears about the center lane were focused on cars moving into the lane — which is protected by bollards that can easily be run over — and cars making illegal left turns.

Another occasional user of the bikeway, Toni Toscano, said she likes the controversial lane and takes it twice a week during evening commute hours.

“I feel safer in it. I feel like I don’t have to be as alert to people loading and unloading, and people in the bike lane,” Toscano said.

Others, however, were initially open to the idea of the new bike lane but have since soured.

“I think when it first happened, I did feel like it was safer. The first month I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing,’” said Margo Urheim, a daily bicycle commuter to the Mission who was riding to work on Thursday morning.

But Urheim said that riding more on the new bike lane revealed issues: The major changes were experienced by car drivers, she said, and “cars aren’t really receptive to change.” Left turns by cars off Valencia are now banned along the eight blocks between 15th and 23rd streets, but this rule is often disregarded. Drivers making illegal U-turns through the bike lane have also caused collisions.

Despite a perception that “you can just bomb down Valencia” in the bike lane, Urheim said, “I feel like I have to double-check and go really slow.”

Anosh Raj, another bike commuter, agreed. “I would’ve loved [the bikeway] if people followed the rules,” he said. But in his experience, they do not.

Most of the daily bike commuters Mission Local interviewed took issue with the new bikeway, and those cyclists who were supportive of the new lane were typically less frequent riders.

And even the supporters had critiques: Toscano, for example, said she feels unsafe making left turns. So she waits until she can use the crosswalks on foot.

Michael Hinks, another daily commuter, said he was supportive of the new bikeway initially, but found the transition areas into and out of the center bikeway dangerous. When the bike-only light turns green to allow cyclists to enter or exit the lane, he said, confused drivers sometimes start driving early, and he has nearly been hit.

“At first it seemed like a good idea, but I also didn’t know it wasn’t going to go [all the way] to Market,” Hinks said. He added that drivers, who are now forced to stay in a single lane and at times face longer wait times, seem “a lot more aggressive” and run red lights.

Meanwhile, enforcement is apparently sparse. This reporter watched cars repeatedly make illegal left turns during the evening commute on Wednesday. A motorcyclist was driving in the bike lane as a police car drove into an intersection — the officers turned and went the other way.

Meredith White said she rides her bike to get around the city, but only uses the Valencia bike lane once a week.

“As a biker, I love it,” White said, pausing on her ride during the evening commute at 16th and Valencia streets. “I feel safe.”

Asked whether she has had issues with drivers making illegal left turns, White said she hadn’t. “I guess I’ve been lucky,” she said.

Moments later, as she rode away, a car made a left turn across her path as she and multiple other bikers crossed 16th Street from both directions. She braked, and the car came to a stop in the middle of the busy intersection, where irritated cyclists rode around it.