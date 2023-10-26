A driver making an illegal U-turn hit a woman riding a scooter in the Valencia Street center bikeway last week, sending her to the hospital, Mission Local has learned.
The woman was riding an electric scooter on Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m., when the driver of a Toyota drove into the painted green lane in the middle of Valencia Street near Sycamore Street, through a large gap between the bollards surrounding the bike lanes.
“She screamed, and then you could hear a collision,” said a cyclist not far behind the woman at the time, who identified himself as Josh. He said the woman was conscious but “unresponsive.”
Photos obtained by Mission Local show that the driver and passenger exited the vehicle, while the scooter rider lay prone on the ground beside her scooter.
Witnesses called for help, and the woman, who Josh described as “moaning in agony,” was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.
The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter. But the incident confirmed the fears of safe street advocates who have criticized the new bikeway design, which forces cyclists and scooter riders to the center of the busy roadway, in between two-way car traffic.
San Francisco police spokesperson Officer Gonee Sepulveda said that the driver, Kamani Edwards, 32, was cited for making an illegal U-turn in a business district. It is unclear whether he will face further consequences for injuring the woman on the scooter.
Urban designers and cycling infrastructure experts have criticized the center bikeway as unsafe, and residents overwhelmingly rejected the plan last year, but the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency moved forward with a 12-month pilot program in April.
Last week, the transit agency’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee called on the MTA’s Board of Directors to abandon the pilot program, calling it “unintuitive and dangerous.”
Mission Local has reported on two other bicycle crashes during the bikeway’s rollout this summer, and a pedestrian was killed in a crosswalk on Valencia last month.
“I fear that there’s many other instances, and we’re just not even aware of them,” said Luke Bornheimer, a street-safety advocate who has long been calling for the MTA to abandon the notion of a center bike lane and provide more substantial protection to residents using the cycling infrastructure.
The MTA, for its part, said it is “still confirming” all the details of the crash.
“We are fully committed to the pilot and its evaluation and reporting process,” said MTA spokesperson Stephen Chun. “We will know more about changes in collision patterns once we’ve completed our initial rounds of pilot evaluation.”
The city’s public traffic crash data is updated months after incidents occur — currently, its dataset only shows collisions through March of this year, before the Valencia Street pilot broke ground.
“It’s harrowing,” said Josh, who rides his bicycle on Valencia, along with his six-year-old daughter, every day.
Josh called Valencia’s old bike lanes, which kept cyclists to the right of car traffic, “scary” — referring to cyclists weaving around double-parked cars and drivers opening doors into the unprotected bike lanes.
But “at least you were ready for it,” he said. “Now, there’s, like, this mirage of having safety, when there really isn’t any.”
Traffic enforcement would improve the safety of all users of the public spaces. Unfortunately the SFPD is not interested.
The Police Commission told SFPD it can’t chase cars anymore. That’s what progressives asked for, and they got it.
If you have been supporting police in San Francisco, then I appreciate your comment. But it does smack of “I hate police! Police are evil! They’re all incredibly racist villains.” (Hey, your car got broken into.) “Where are the police? Where are they when I personally need them?”
Just ban cars on Valencia already.
Exactly, like Market St. is now. Valencia is more for people or bicycles, whereas Guererro is friendlier for cars.
Why stop there? Why not ban commerce in San Francisco? Progressives hate business. Everyone can just sit in lotus position on the quiet streets and enjoy the vibe.
That sure did a lot for downtown businesses
This driver should have their license suspended for 6 months at least, and also be charged with bodily injury. Wonder why they were not charged with more than: “illegal u-turn in business district”
Who put a kids bicycle path in the middle of the road ?? Seems dangerous for everyone.
New unintuitive system + 97% decline in enforcement of traffic laws yields predictable outcome. (See 97% decline in SF traffic enforcement per Mandelman study, 350 a day in 2014, 117 in 2019, 10 a day in 2022). We can have all the systems we want. With poorly maintained physical barriers and effectively no / next to zero enforcement, this outcome is sadly predictable unless all drivers were suddenly saints and all cyclists are too. My hope is this cyclist is okay and this leads to some beefed up enforcement of the existing laws.
Center bike lane is safer for people crossing because it forces bike people to stop at red lights or stop signs if they don’t this happens
I was cycling the Valencia bike lane around 3 pm Tuesday, 10-24, between 20th and 21st southbound MID-BLOCK and some idiot did a U-turn >>right in front of me<<. I locked up my brakes and was missed by a couple of feet and almost went down. They sped off Northbound. I have seen this many, many times since the lane's inception, but never so close to me as this. You can see where many of the lane's bollards are tilted and scuffed from being hit all the way up and down Valencia.
No enforcement………… At all
MTA spokesperson Stephen Chun: “We will know more about changes in collision patterns once we’ve completed our initial rounds of pilot evaluation.”
Not a good look for the SFMTA. Vision Zero means envisioning street infrastructure that would lead to Zero fatal collisions and implementing it.
Counting deaths and life-threatening collisions gets you to N+1, not Zero.
Cities are for people. People deserve car-proof infrastructure NOW.
How about NO bikes on Valencia?!? Problem Solved.
