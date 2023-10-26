A driver making an illegal U-turn hit a woman riding a scooter in the Valencia Street center bikeway last week, sending her to the hospital, Mission Local has learned.

The woman was riding an electric scooter on Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m., when the driver of a Toyota drove into the painted green lane in the middle of Valencia Street near Sycamore Street, through a large gap between the bollards surrounding the bike lanes.

“She screamed, and then you could hear a collision,” said a cyclist not far behind the woman at the time, who identified himself as Josh. He said the woman was conscious but “unresponsive.”

Photos obtained by Mission Local show that the driver and passenger exited the vehicle, while the scooter rider lay prone on the ground beside her scooter.

Witnesses called for help, and the woman, who Josh described as “moaning in agony,” was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter. But the incident confirmed the fears of safe street advocates who have criticized the new bikeway design, which forces cyclists and scooter riders to the center of the busy roadway, in between two-way car traffic.

San Francisco police spokesperson Officer Gonee Sepulveda said that the driver, Kamani Edwards, 32, was cited for making an illegal U-turn in a business district. It is unclear whether he will face further consequences for injuring the woman on the scooter.

Urban designers and cycling infrastructure experts have criticized the center bikeway as unsafe, and residents overwhelmingly rejected the plan last year, but the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency moved forward with a 12-month pilot program in April.

Last week, the transit agency’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee called on the MTA’s Board of Directors to abandon the pilot program, calling it “unintuitive and dangerous.”

Mission Local has reported on two other bicycle crashes during the bikeway’s rollout this summer, and a pedestrian was killed in a crosswalk on Valencia last month.

“I fear that there’s many other instances, and we’re just not even aware of them,” said Luke Bornheimer, a street-safety advocate who has long been calling for the MTA to abandon the notion of a center bike lane and provide more substantial protection to residents using the cycling infrastructure.

The MTA, for its part, said it is “still confirming” all the details of the crash.

“We are fully committed to the pilot and its evaluation and reporting process,” said MTA spokesperson Stephen Chun. “We will know more about changes in collision patterns once we’ve completed our initial rounds of pilot evaluation.”

The city’s public traffic crash data is updated months after incidents occur — currently, its dataset only shows collisions through March of this year, before the Valencia Street pilot broke ground.

“It’s harrowing,” said Josh, who rides his bicycle on Valencia, along with his six-year-old daughter, every day.

Josh called Valencia’s old bike lanes, which kept cyclists to the right of car traffic, “scary” — referring to cyclists weaving around double-parked cars and drivers opening doors into the unprotected bike lanes.

But “at least you were ready for it,” he said. “Now, there’s, like, this mirage of having safety, when there really isn’t any.”