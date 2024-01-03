Five and Diamond, an alternative fashion boutique at 510 Valencia St. between 16th and 17th streets, is closing its location in San Francisco after 17 years and moving to Portland, its owner confirmed on Tuesday.

The store will close on Jan. 28. It will look “normal” up until Jan. 14, its owner said, after which even its fixtures and displays will go up for sale as the store is slowly dismantled.

The sales for the fourth quarter were down more than 60 percent from the prior year, owner Haley Lynn said. She was counting on holiday sales to balance out losses in October and November but “it was worse than ever before.”

Lynn has been mulling over closing for a while, but after seeing the poor Christmas sales numbers, she signed the new lease in Portland last week.

“San Francisco will always live in our hearts,” Lynn said. “We know it will come back, it always does. We just can’t afford to wait it out.”

Five and Diamond has been on Valencia Street for 17 years. Courtesy of Haley Lynn.

Initial data from the San Francisco Controller’s office showed an overall drop-off in sales tax along the Valencia Street corridor in the second quarter of 2023 of 6 percent, indicating a modest but significant downturn. But Lynn argued that the sales tax data itself isn’t enough to show the impact on the brick-and-mortar stores, as it didn’t indicate where the sales are coming from.

For example, Five and Diamond has seen an uptick in online sales coming locally from the city, and it has also been holding more events to get income. But those did not reflect the struggles of the physical storefront, Lynn said.

Although reluctant to blame the Valencia Street center bike lane for the closure, Lynn said the loss of parking spaces along the business corridor contributes to fewer customers going to the store. No parking spots were removed in front of Five and Diamond, but the corridor overall saw a decrease.

Customers complained that they tried to come to the store, but ended up leaving in frustration after driving around and not being able to find any parking, Lynn said.

“It’s always been hard to find parking, but now it’s impossible,” Lynn said. “You can drive around for an hour — nothing!”

The owner also blamed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for its timing of an experimental central bike lane — at a time when businesses are struggling already following the pandemic and flooding last winter. Lynn said the agency should subsidize businesses before moving on with the project.

“The pandemic ate up our savings, and we don’t have the cushion to fall back on anymore,” she said.

The Valencia Streetscape Project of 2010, she said, also took up parking spaces with construction. But, at the time, “We had three strong years under our belt, so we had the savings to get us through.”

After making the hard call to leave, choosing Portland as Five and Diamond’s next home came naturally, said Lynn, pointing to its affordability and its vibrant alternative culture.

Both cities face a housing and homelessness crisis, but Lynn said Portland seems to have “launched into action,” citing the Safe Rest Villages project, which provides shelters to homeless residents before they find permanent housing.

“We just saw a lot of positive change there, versus in San Francisco, it seems to just keep getting worse,” Lynn said. “It’s heartbreaking to watch this and to feel that the city doesn’t care. I know it will rebound, I’m just wondering how long it’s gonna take.”

Five and Diamond’s January hours can be found here. A closing party is taking place at 510 Valencia St. on Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.