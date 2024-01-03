One month into the 90-day vending ban on Mission Street, the 16th and 24th Street BART plazas remain clear of vendors and the nearby businesses and commuters who use the plazas say they are pleasantly surprised by the results.

The plazas are cleaner and they feel safer walking through them, according to interviews with pedestrians and businesses.

“I’m surprised that it’s clear now,” said Maria Alba, 95, as she waited at 24th and Mission stop for the Sunset-bound 48 bus. She usually takes the bus to visit her husband, who stays in a care facility in the Mission with dementia. Before the ban, she said she was scared to wait at the bus stop.

“It’s much better,” said Marta Mejia, after descending a bus and passing through the 24th Street Plaza on a recent Thursday with her 9-year-old daughter, who was holding a teddy bear. They walk through the busy intersection almost every day after school.

Mejia looked relieved as she scanned the empty plaza. She said she never bought from the vendors, but walked past them quickly, fearing that she would get a ticket if she purchased anything from them.

Some pedestrians still have doubts, however, worrying about its impact on the livelihood of vendors, especially during the holiday season. As the city’s designated indoor market El Tiangue at 2137 Mission St. and another at Capp and 24th streets began to show signs of life, sales are still far from robust, vendors said.

The city has stepped in to give participating vendors a $1,000 grant, but while it is a help, it is not enough to make up for the loss in sales, some vendors said.

Markita, waiting for the bus heading to Potrero Hill, said she noticed the vendors are gone, and “it’s not really good.” She sees it as taking the income away from the most vulnerable communities.

“I ask myself, when I have no other way to make money, can I do hair? Can I sell the chicken wings that I made? Put your heart where other people are. We need to look past being selfish,” she said, noting that prohibiting vendors posed an equity issue.

Jesse Carr, a wheelchair user, said the ban is “horrible,” even though it might make it easier for him to access the plazas.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get around, but I can deal with that,” Carr said. “They also closed down at the wrong time. People gotta make a living, they need to make a dollar or two.”

At the 16th Street Plaza, mostly immigrant men sat around the perimeter of the BART entrance. Fernando said he lives in a one-room near 7th and Mission streets and he takes the bus to 16th Street to be around people.

“I would go crazy being in the house,” he said. “Here I can talk to people.”

He understands that the vendors need to make money and he sympathizes, but said there were a lot of problems with the crowded plaza.

With the vendors gone, the plaza has returned to its previous use — a sort of living room space for the many residents who live in the nearby Single Room Occupancy hotels.

People hang out at the 16th Street BART plaza on Jan. 2, 2024. Photo by Junyao Yang.

Some nearby businesses are also happy to see the change, noting the cleanness and security at the plazas, and hope to see the effect last long-term. They haven’t, however, noticed that the vending ban has meant an uptick in foot traffic or sales.

“We can walk free. There’s more security,” said Monica Valencia, who works at Floreria La Poblanita, just 300 feet south of the 24th Street plaza. “It’s beautiful, it’s better, more clean.”

Valencia believes that the street vendors “shouldn’t be obstructing public roads, that’s why they should have their own places,” she said in Spanish.

“We hope it’s for a long time,” added Angel Billatoro, who also works at Floreria La Poblanita and takes BART to work. When hearing that the ban is 90 days, Billatoro seemed disappointed, “it’s so little time.”

Customers at Access Beauty Salon, next to the florist, told hairstylist Norma that they like what the plaza looks like now, Norma said. The customers, mostly women, used to be reluctant to come to the area. “After 6 p.m., they don’t want to come,” Norma said. “But they like it better now.”

Gabby Hernandez, an employee at the Silver Stone Coffee adjacent to the 24th Street BART plaza, echoed that safety has improved since the ban. “No more people yelling. No more problem fighting,” she said.