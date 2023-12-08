Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, accompanied by San Francisco police, executed a raid on a Mission District home Thursday afternoon, taking one man into custody.

The man, who was dressed in a stained white T-shirt, checkered pajama pants and white-and-black Nike Air Jordans, was taken away in handcuffs by a marshal wearing a bulletproof vest. His expression was downcast and he wore black square-rimmed glasses; his har was in cornrows and his shoes were untied.

The arrest, at 3331 20th St., an apartment building between Shotwell and Folsom, occurred around 3 p.m.

Three other marshals were present, one carrying a rifle and the other a shield and a battering ram. Four SFPD officers in plainclothes and bulletproof vests stood outside the apartment building.

The marshals declined to comment on the arrest, and it was unclear who was being arrested or why. Messages for the San Francisco Police Department have not yet been returned. A U.S. marshal sergeant on the scene said simply “No comment” when asked repeatedly why they were there and who they were taking away.

Police sources identified some of the SFPD personnel present as being part of the Mission Station plainclothes team.

Neighbors and workmen nearby knew nothing, but a witness said that he had been approached by a police officer earlier in the day who pulled up a picture of the arrested man on his phone, asking him if he knew the suspect.

The officer, the witness said, had been standing on the corner of Shotwell and 20th sipping a coffee earlier in the day. He showed the witness a picture and “full description” of the man, which indicated he was wanted, but the witness did not remember the presumed fugitive’s name nor any other details.

The witness did not see the arrest itself, but “came out and saw all the officers hanging out in front and thought, ‘They must’ve got him.’”

The marshals took the man away in an unmarked white Dodge minivan, which drove away alongside another unmarked minivan and an SUV. The four San Francisco police officers, after being thanked by the marshals, left the scene together.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by Joe Eskenazi.

San Francisco police officers and a US marshal next to the suspect arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros.