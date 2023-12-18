There are plenty of reasons beyond beneficence and altruism for a city to establish a senior home repair program. Picking up the costs of repairing old people’s homes cuts down on blight, preserves generational assets, raises neighborhood home values and enables seniors to age gracefully at home. But, yes, it’s also a beneficent and altruistic thing to do.

San Francisco purports to be a beneficent and altruistic city. In January 2022, it established a senior home repair program, which is run by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

And, in the ensuing 23 months, it has repaired three homes. This is not a misprint. Three. As in the number of points Steph Curry gets for a stepback jumper.

But things could be worse: When I wrote to the mayor’s housing office in October of this year asking for statistics, it confirmed that, since January 2022, only two home projects had been completed — and only three had even started. When I checked in again last week, I was informed that that another project had been completed — and, now, 10 more were underway.

So — coincidentally or not — right after being contacted by the media to inquire about the efficacy of a nearly two-year-old program, a flurry of activity apparently commenced. Regardless, that’s for the good.

What’s not so good are the experiences recounted by the participants in this program, who are predominantly Black. Mission Local spoke to around half a dozen of them. They recounted puzzling, interminable delays and great difficulty achieving even rudimentary tasks, such as sending in an application and having it acknowledged. Some participants tell us they mailed or faxed in an application three or even four times before it was received — a monthslong delay. Participants — some of whom are in their 80s or even their 90s — complain they were made to track down and submit a never-ending cavalcade of financial documents. Often they had to resend the same documents again and again and again. This, too, led to delays.

The resident of one of the completed jobs said she was pleased with the repairs. But others were not: One elderly participant said the people doing work on her home were not properly paid — and came to her seeking money. She said some of them told her they had been hired off of Craigslist.

Despite being provided forgivable loans of $20,000 or more, some participants told us that the stress and aggravation just wasn’t worth it. They wouldn’t recommend this program to their friends and loved ones.

And some program participants aren’t here to weigh in. Delays stretched on for so long that, in at least two cases, homeowners enrolled in San Francisco’s Senior Home Repair Program died before repairs were even commenced, let alone completed.

Cheryl Taylor applied to the Senior Home Repair Program in May 2022 to replace these rotting stairs and an enclosed deck. They’re still there — and she worries the next earthquake will remove them for her. Photo by Joe Eskenazi

“They just give you too many false hopes.” That’s 65-year-old Betty Jackson’s summation of the senior home repair program that was so inefficient she was often moved to tears.

Jackson is handling matters for her 98-year-old mother, Bessie, who has lived in their Ingleside home since 1965. Bessie Jackson can get down her stairs alright but going back up was increasingly a problem — neighbors or her offensive lineman-sized grandson were required to hoist her up like a fireman and carry her to the door. This was awkward and undignified — and Bessie hated it.

Applying to the Senior Home Repair Program for a chair lift seemed a perfect solution. And it was — or could have been. In the end, the city conditionally underwrote $19,000 worth of work, installing additional lighting, handicapped bars in the bathroom and, of course, the chair lift. The work, itself, only required a matter of days. The problem, however, was all the time when there was no work.

“It took seven months before they even came to the conclusion of who was going to install the chair lift,” says Betty Jackson. Then actually getting a construction crew on-site took several months more. In the end, installing a chairlift in the Jackson home ended up being a 10-month project — longer if you count the multiple times Betty Jackson was forced to run down to the local copy shop and fax and re-fax the initial application.

And while Betty Jackson was spending months calling about inexplicable holdups, her mother was falling deeper and deeper into depression. In the end, Bessie Jackson simply refused to leave her room and became a prisoner in her own home.

“Why? Why did it take so long?” wonders Betty Jackson after the fact. During the months and months of delays, Bessie Jackson was trapped upstairs.

“She was so looking forward to getting it, and it was not happening,” Betty Jackson recalls. “I kept having to turn around and say, ‘You have to wait a little bit longer.’”

If you’re wondering if senior home repair programs everywhere run at such a sclerotic pace — they don’t. A program in Washington, D.C., for example, provides loans of up to $75,000 and knocks out about 50 projects a year. There are scores of programs across the state and nation; this academic paper charted 113 of them. Many of them knock out 100 projects a year — or more. San Francisco isn’t in virgin territory here; plenty of other jurisdictions do this and do it somewhat effectively.

But San Francisco, to crib the line from Sesame Street, is doing its own thing — and it’s not quite the same. Cera Clark, who looks out for her 92-year-old aunt, Gloria Gregory, had high hopes that the city could expediently fix the hole in Gregory’s roof left by the New Year’s Eve 2022 windstorm. No such luck: The re-roofing, a two-day job, turned out to be an eight-month process.

“I was constantly asking why this was taking so long. Shouldn’t you be working on this now?” recalled Clark. The delays meant that Gregory’s faulty roof was not fixed during the region’s rainy season. The family took matters into its own hands — a cousin who grew up with a roofer father clambered on top of the home and installed a tarp. But not every family has a cousin who used to moonlight as a roofer to lean on.

Clark says she’s satisfied with the work done on her aunt’s home. “Overall, it’s an excellent program. But it needs to be revamped to be expedited,” she says. “I have worked with the government. Things take forever. And when you’re dealing with seniors, you don’t want things to take forever.”

The Mayor’s Office of Housing tells us that there are four dedicated staffers on this program. As of October, nonprofit Rebuilding Together San Francisco had been paid more than $325,000 to administer it over two fiscal years — a tally that far exceeds the cost of the completed jobs, which is reportedly less than $100,000.

As recently as two months ago, only three projects had commenced, let alone been completed. One does wonder what everyone was up to all that time.

Cheryl Taylor says the door the city paid to have placed on her rotting deck was so badly installed that it doesn’t close completely — allowing mice to swarm her kitchen. Photo by Joe Eskenazi

Cheryl Taylor has been visiting the family home on Gilman Street in Bayview for “as long as I can remember.” For 63 years, it was her aunty and uncle’s house, and she used to come over from the Fillmore on the 22 and then catch the 15. The cornerstone church used to be a gas station and then a milk company, a record company, a skating rink and finally a club before finding God. She used to walk to Candlestick and watch the crowds go by after the Niners games. “When I first learned to drive, I’d go to Candlestick and drive in the parking lot,” she says with a smile. “I learned to drive on my aunty’s deuce-and-a-quarter.”

When aunty Berthina Mercer died at age 96 in 2019, Taylor was shocked to inherit the home. The 66-year-old mother and grandmother and 20-year paraeducator at Burton High had been living in Section 8 housing and dealing with slumlords and rat infestations. This was a blessing. At last her family of six had some steadiness.

But only so much steadiness. A closet-sized enclosed porch abutting the back of the house was severely dry-rotted and was gradually separating from the rest of the structure. “When I went back there and stepped down, I felt the floor move under me,” says Taylor, who is not a big woman.

Last May, she applied to the Senior Home Repair Program. She told me that nonprofit and city officials sat in the same seats at the kitchen table where I was sitting. They saw the sagging, dry-rotted porch. And, she says, they assured her they could help.

In September of last year, she received an email from the mayor’s office pre-approving a loan for $73,032.94 (The ceiling for loans provided to participants in the Senior Home Repair Program is ostensibly $50,000, but this appears to be a guideline more than a rule).

In February, however, Taylor says she received a terse email informing her she’d been dropped from the program altogether. She says she was told the loan pre-approval had expired. But, on her approval letter, there is no mention of an expiration date nor any indication that haste should be made. During the program’s delays, she says, her contractor had upped his asking price. But Taylor went and found another contractor who said he could do it for less than her approved loan amount — and, she adds, that any delays were not of her making.

Taylor also says that city officials told her they could not replace her deck, as the work — which could trace back to 60 or more years ago or even date to the origin of the 96-year-old house — was not permitted. They floated the possibility of doing away with the deck and simply building a new set of stairs. This would be a city-funded downgrade — but a downgrade nevertheless.

The notion that the unpermitted nature of the deck is a sticking point struck several building inspectors as ludicrous. There is nothing keeping new construction here from being permitted and built legally, regardless of what someone did here during the Eisenhower years or earlier. If anyone wanted to be cute about it, they could get permits to replace 50 percent of the deck and stairs due to dry rot, and then subsequently obtain another 50 percent dry-rot permit — thereby de-facto replacing everything. All the cool kids are doing that.

It does seem odd that the city, for so long, allowed Rodrigo Santos, Academy of Art et al. to do as they pleased and then find a path to legality — but is taking the hard line on Cheryl Taylor, the 20-year paraeducator and grandma raising her three school-age grandkids.

That seems neither beneficent nor altruistic.

Taylor applied to the senior home repair program in May 2022. So far, all she appears to have gotten from it is a back door installed so sloppily that it doesn’t close completely, allowing legions of mice to invade her home. And, of course, mental anguish.

“This is causing so much stress. I have migraines from the back of my neck to the front of my head; I had to have an MRI,” she said. With every minor tremor, she fears that her house will partially collapse and she will be financially ruined. And this would be generational ruin.

“I do not know how much longer God will allow me to stay on this earth. I just want to make sure my kids and grandkids have a stable home.”