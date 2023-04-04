An audit that calls for more transparency from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development found that the department presently relies on staff expertise, “informal documentation” and “memories for records” to make important housing decisions.

Many of the departments’ financial plans and strategies are informal and internally discussed, making it difficult for policymakers or the public to hold it accountable, according to a Budget and Legislative Analyst audit released Tuesday.

In the prior fiscal year, the Mayor’s Office of Housing ran a surplus of $537 million — one of several recent years when the surplus totaled in the vicinity of half a billion dollars. While the vast majority of those funds were already allocated or loosely committed to housing developments — 93 percent — it’s unclear if more than half of those allocated funds, about 58 percent, had an official committed loan or mere gentlemen’s agreements, the audit stated. The department did not clarify the amounts to the analyst. So likely more than at least 7 percent of the total — $37 million — was not allocated at all.

“We knew it was bad,” said District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, who requested this audit in 2021. “We didn’t know it was this bad.”

Better quarterly reports and public presentations could provide insight into the department’s ending budget, which shows how much money is left at the conclusion of the year.

“To have half a billion dollars and not be able to account for how much of that is available?” Preston asked. “How could they make decisions about acquisitions, or what they can or not afford, when they can’t even keep track of their account?”

High ending fund balances reflect a recent pattern, according to the report. From the fiscal year 2017-18 to 2021-22, the mayor’s housing department has averaged an ending balance of $482 million a year, suggesting that the city rakes in revenue faster than it spends it. One reason is that the office holds onto funds committed to future projects that take years to break ground.

The budget analyst recommended speeding up the permitting and construction process to disburse money faster.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing defended its books, and said in a response that navigating “unpredictable funding streams in a volatile market” was complicated. Changes to state and federal funding formulas in 2020 prevented local developers from receiving funds, backlogging money disbursal. The global pandemic and its effects on construction costs also played a large role.

Mayor London Breed at the groundbreaking ceremony on 490 South Van Ness in 2018. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez. Taken Nov. 15, 2018.

And holding onto money for future projects may help in the long run. The department bailed out nonprofit affordable housing developer Mission Housing when the pandemic caused its acquisition of public housing sites to go over “$1 million or $2 million,” said the nonprofit’s executive director Sam Moss.

“MOHCD acknowledged it wasn’t our fault, and they supported and helped us,” Moss said.

The audit follows repeated accusations that the mayor’s office plays politics when it comes to housing. In January, Preston accused the mayor’s office of withholding affordable housing funds from his district, and in 2021 the mayor spent months stalling the disbursal of millions of affordable housing dollars.

But Tuesday’s audit shows a “systemic” issue beyond anecdotes, Preston said. The audit found housing reports to be incomplete, including a missing 2020 quarterly report and several reports that did not abide by reporting requirements.

No one tracks how much time passes between the pre-development funding stage and when a building earns a Certificate of Occupancy, nor is there a standard for how much of a subsidy the city pays per unit. The department should have both, the audit concluded.

Beyond alienating the public, a lack of information could result in a loss of state money, the report argued, since subsidy cost-per-unit factors into state funding applications. Yet the city subsidies ranged widely and with little explanation: Some units received $30,580, while others got $608,844.

By providing more information, the report states, the department “would … put decision-makers in a better position to control costs that are within their purview.”

The mayor’s office politely pushed back against the recommendations, according to a published response to its report, and said its staff relies on its storied expertise.

“In general, we agree” with more financial transparency, said an email from Anne Stanley, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office of Housing. The department, however, still wants to maintain its “flexibility” and “discretionary policy” to achieve its goals.

The mayor’s office doubted that more transparency would speed housing construction, and expressed concern that more reports might create time-consuming bureaucracy.

Generally, the city funds 37 percent of an affordable housing project, with state and federal money making up the rest. According to its website, the mayor’s office has helped “build or preserve” 10,573 units since 2014, approximately 1,170 units on average a year.

Knowing how exactly the department chooses to fund future development is important, stated the audit. Preston agreed.

“We see plenty of examples of when politics, and not housing, are making decisions,” Preston said. “That is easier to do when there is no transparency.”