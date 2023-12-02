Mission: Comics and Art, a store many fans hold dear, is calling a community meeting for Dec. 13 to discuss ways to keep the 14-year-old business at 2250 Mission St. alive.

“Everything is on the table, from changing the business model, moving the store, or even potential closing,” the owner Leef Smith wrote in a social media post. “The bottom line is that things are not working as they are now.”

Smith expects to see long-time customers and comics fans at the meeting, but he worries, “if there are only a handful of people, as passionate as they may be, that’s not enough to keep the business afloat.”

After experiencing a modest recovery after the pandemic, sales have again dropped to 12 percent compared to 2022. Smith blames the decline on less foot traffic as the work-from-home culture has taken root, safety concerns on Mission Street, and the shift to reading and shopping for comics online.

The lengthy winter storm earlier this year also had a big impact, he said.

“It rained so much that people felt like, ‘oh I know how to do this, I know how to hunker down, I just go back to my pandemic life,’” he said.

Comic readers have shifted their habits to reading and ordering comics online, the owner said. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 1, 2023.

Overall the industry benefited from the pandemic — sales of comics and graphic novels grew over 60 percent in 2020 and another 4 percent in 2021, according to estimates by ICv2 and Comichron. But the brick-and-mortar comic book stores have not experienced that surge.

“The customers that used to come in every week are often coming in every two weeks. People are not browsing and a lot of customers have moved away from the city entirely,” Smith said.

Sour Cherry Comics just four blocks away at 3187 16th St. reports a similar experience. They opened in 2022 and had a strong year, but the owner Leah Morrett was shocked at the difference this year. “Vibes are totally off and people are having a bad year in general,” she said.

Morrett has tried to bring new customers into the store with art shows, tea parties and writing workshops, but people feeling the pinch of inflation are able to do without comics. “What we are selling are not necessities,”she said. “It’s a luxury purchase.”

Sour Cherry Comics on 16th and Guerrero streets is full of colors and art. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 1, 2023.

The city is losing some of its richness, Smith said, as businesses like Uptown and Amado’s said their farewells one after another.

Ryen Motzek, president of the Mission Merchants Association, said that the Mission’s struggling business should band together.

“I don’t think it’s a fair solution, but it’s desperate times, so we have to be creative,” Motzek said.

Smith too has tried ways to revitalize the store: rewards programs, coupons, events, business loans, but none have helped much. “December is usually the best month, but I’m worried about January and February and March, especially if it rains like last year.”

Mission Comics found itself in similar financial straits in 2017. The owner held a community meeting and started a Patreon account. That helped the store survive until revenue started to grow again. But that support is not enough in the post-pandemic Mission.

Mission Comics restocks the latest issues of DC and Marvel on Wednesdays. Photo by Junyao Yang on Dec. 1, 2023.

The store, which has been around since 2009 at two different locations, is a special place for many. Royal comic fans, whom an employee Alyssa Appleberry calls “Wednesday warriors,” come into the story every Wednesday when she restocks DC or Marvel’s latest issue.

“It’s a beautiful place full of our work and inspiration,” said Appleberry.

Liam, a 4th grader at Sanchez Elementary school, looks forward to Thursdays and Fridays when his dad takes him to Mission: Comics and Art after work. While his dad browses comics, Liam checks out Spider Man action figures or reads a book in the armchair.

Nick Tucker, a regular at the store since its opening in 2009, is eager to keep the place alive. But he also understands the challenges behind the low-margin business.

“There’s that rising and lowering tide that’s hitting everyone, but if you are in the lower water, it’s not gonna be a low tide, you are gonna be on the ground.”

The meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 will begin at 6 p.m.