The bar and live entertainment venue Amado’s underwent many Biblical-sounding catastrophes: A plague. A flood. But owner David Quinby said after eight years it has finally come to an end for a more pedestrian reason: Dwindling sales.

Amado’s, the bar and underground music venue at 998 Valencia St. near 21st Street, confirmed its closure Wednesday due to financial losses spurred by a myriad of factors.

But its owner, for his part, blamed one thing: The controversial Valencia center bike lane.

“Unfortunately, it closed last week because of the bike lane,” Quinby said, though Mission Local could not immediately determine the bike lane’s impact.

Quinby pointed to demands from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency that he close his Valencia Street parklet as part of the bike lane improvement project, which is on the corner of 21st Street, so it could maintain a buffer near the intersection to improve pedestrian safety. Valencia is a high-injury street, more at risk for car and vehicle collisions, though cyclists are divided on the center-lane’s safety.

Removal of parking, he said, brought his sales down to 80 percent of what it was before the lane was there. Vans loading equipment would get ticketed or towed, deterring customers from coming, Quinby said, who added that, while he was a cyclist himself, he did not support the bike lane on the corridor.

But the venue also suffered a big blow when a flood destroyed the basement venue on Pride Weekend, leading to canceled shows and damage to the piano, lighting system, stairs and bar.

The initial renovation cost estimate of about $500,000 — on top of kitchen renovation costs already underway. Closing the basement meant revenue was “cut in half,” an Amado’s Instagram post said.

“This could not have happened at a worse time,” a July 18 Instagram post from the bar read. “We are faced with some very tough decisions.”

Of its $50,000 GoFundMe ask, the bar raised just over $26,500 in donations to date.

The Covid-19 pandemic hurt the business, too, though Amado’s stayed open throughout.

Quinby named the bar after Amado Espinoza, a musician and a storied local bartender at the former Cava 22, and a dear friend of Quinby. Customers could expect to find a wide variety of music each day of the week, from Balkan to bolero. Throughout the years the bar hosted revered Mission community events including readings at LitQuake and live music at Porchfest.

“I mean for us we’re heartbroken. It’s been a great community partner for the past eight and a half years,” said Kevin Ortiz, the president of the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club.

The space was previously a retail shop. In 2015, Quinby took over. He had revered the spot since 1982, when the Bay Area native saw one of his first concerts, a punk group called “The Offensive.”

But now it’s time to take a bow. “Amado’s is gone. It’s gone,” Quinby said. “Nobody can get to the place. It’s really sad.”