Rosamunde, the 25-year sausage spot, will in a surprise turn of events reopen its last San Francisco location after initially announcing its closure in October.

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant said it would reopen its 24th and Mission location on Dec. 8, this coming Friday, after a “longtime bartender” and his partner “agreed to take over ownership of Rosamunde.”

The restaurant’s current managers did not immediately respond requests for comment. Its two new owners, Danny Mendez and Sandra Pulley, could not immediately be reached for comment.

“What started as a ‘would this be possible’ turned into a resort today,” the restaurant wrote. “The stage is set for the ownership change in the next several weeks.”

Rosamunde, which originally opened 25 years ago in the Lower Haight, had shuttered several restaurants across the country in recent years, from Brooklyn to San Francisco. It had opened in the Mission at 2832 Mission St. in 2010, and featured a long sausage and beer list.

The Mission location, its last, had initially closed its doors in late November. It was still shuttered on Friday evening, tables and chairs stacked inside in the dark.