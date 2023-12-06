Mission Housing and the Mission Economic Development Agency have won the city’s bid to develop at least 350 homes at 1979 Mission St., the city confirmed, ending nearly a decade-plus fight over the 16th Street BART Plaza parcels.

“I really don’t think there’s anything that better encapsulates how far we’ve come,”said Sam Moss, executive director of Mission Housing, thinking back to when his organization first advocated for a project at this site.

The project, split over two buildings, will provide homes for families and the unhoused. Some 100-plus units could be reserved for those who were formerly homeless, Moss told Mission Local.

While no timeline is set in stone, if the project secures gap financing quickly it could break ground as early as 2026, and residents could move in by 2028.

“What an honor it is for MEDA to be one of the two organizations selected to lead the development for 1979 Mission Street,” said MEDA chief executive officer Luis Granados in a statement, noting the organizing behind the project. “This is a victory.”

With measures like Senate Bill 35 and Assembly Bill 2126, which streamlines affordable projects and supportive housing projects respectively, the construction should go faster; a state report suggested SB35 projects took about 3 months to entitle on average, compared to two years for non-SB35 projects. In the interim, the nearly 60,000 square-foot site will host “tiny homes” for about 60 unhoused people.

The project will be home to unhoused people and families who has children with dependent needs, per a press release from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development. The project will be a multiphase development process, and eventually build out the site in and around where the vacant Walgreens is. Because of the proximity to the BART plaza, Mission Housing and MEDA may support some potential improvements to the area, the release said, though exactly what improvements weren’t immediately clear.

Caritas Management and Lutheran Social Services will also be project partners.

The Marvel is the latest project to join the Mission’s golden era of 100-percent affordable housing, many concentrated along or near 16th Street.

But the so-called Marvel was not always considered marvelous by some.

Its original developer, Maximus Real Estate Partners, first submitted plans for a 330-unit market-rate project with 49 below-market-rate units. Community activists were outraged and dubbed it the “Monster in the Mission.”

It went downhill from there, for the developer: It took Maximus three years after it submitted plans to buy the site from the Jang family for a cool $42 million. To sway public opinion for the project amid rising criticism, Maximus bought $46,000 worth of ads on BART touting the project’s benefits; however, those only garnered more scrutiny after allegedly featuring a teacher’s image without permission. The developers were accused of impersonating city officials, and buying locals off for support.

Meanwhile local activists and the Plaza 16 Coalition, which included Mission Housing and MEDA, dreamed of 100-percent affordable housing, fighting tooth-and-nail against the project.

By 2020, the tide turned in the activists’ favor — Maximus put the parcel back on the market. It sat until 2021, when market-rate developer Crescent Heights agreed to buy the land and donate it to the city in exchange for building a 966-unit market-rate building in downtown San Francisco. And, this week, the city picked Mission Housing and MEDA to build it — with at least 70 units more affordable homes than expected.

“This triumph shows that when the community comes together it can defeat great monsters that cause our families to be displaced from their homes,” said Brenda Cordova Madrigal of the Plaza 16 Coalition in a press release. “We will continue to fight for the homes our communities deserve.”

Moss added about Plaza 16 Coalition: “I don’t think the Marvel would be here without them.”

As expected, Supervisor Hillary Ronen and Mayor London Breed congratulated the news.

“This project will support people living in the Mission and strengthen the surrounding community,” Breed said in a press release. “We need projects like this across our city, while also working to make it easier to build housing at all income levels in all neighborhoods.”