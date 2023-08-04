The planned affordable housing project near 16th Street BART dubbed the “Marvel in the Mission” could be even more marvelous than previously expected, according to city documents.

While previous plans imagined the oddly shaped parcel at 1979 Mission St. hosting some 330 affordable units, the city is asking potential developers to think bigger — specifically, some 120 units bigger.

“The site has significant development opportunity with capacity for more than 450 units in at least two buildings…possibly three,” stated a document from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development released Thursday, which is seeking housing developers to build out the project.

The city envisions one- to three-bedroom units for low-income families earning a maximum of 80 percent area median income, or $115,300 for a family of four. The city also suggested building studios for formerly unhoused people on the parcel near Capp Street, and reserving some homes in the project for those with HIV.

The site is massive: Nearly 60,000 square feet currently occupied by a vacant Walgreens, and portion of the BART plaza. It has long harbored homeless encampments, and more recently unpermitted street vendors peddling shampoos, cheap makeup, and other questionably-gotten goods.

A previous attempt by market-rate developer Maximus Real Estate Partners to develop 331 homes, of which roughly 50 would have been affordable, was dashed after community pushback against the “Monster in the Mission.”

As word spread of Maximus misrepresenting the project’s affordability and funneling money into a lobbying entity, opposition hardened, and the group ditched the site and put it up for sale in 2020. In 2021, the city acquired 1979 Mission to fulfill the affordable requirements of another contentious housing deal related to a market-rate project in the SoMa.

A decade after Maximus bought the site, a plan for affordable housing inches forward.

On Thursday, the city housing department officially opened a Request for Qualifications, an application the city uses to pick a developer for a project. The best proposal will be by a developer with proven experience who agrees to meet all requirements outlined by the city, including a commitment to build homes for the formerly homeless, and to work with BART, since part of the parcel intersects with the 16th Street station.

Stronger preference is for a developer who “maximizes” the sprawling 57,325 square-foot site. To achieve this, the mayor’s housing department envisions developers using the State Density Bonus to increase the number of homes and state streamlining measures to speed up the permitting process.

Mission Local reached out to several affordable housing developers Thursday to see if they were throwing their hat in the ring, but they declined to comment or were not immediately available. Mercy Housing, an affordable developer with multiple San Francisco projects under its belt, is “not sure” if it will apply, said president Doug Shoemaker in an email.

Applications for the Request for Qualifications are due Sept. 29, and the city will pick a development team by mid-December.

Still, “we are several years away from starting construction, which is why identifying an interim use is ideal for these kinds of sites,” said Anne Stanley, spokesperson for the mayor’s housing department in an email.

Indeed, controversial plans to build a village of 60 “tiny homes” for the homeless on the plaza are well underway, per a Thursday email from Emily Cohen, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. According to planning documents, the homes will be “modular” units with two private rooms each, and two bathroom and shower trailers will be onsite.

While the housing department couldn’t estimate the number of applications it expected, Stanley reiterated that the winner will “ultimately deliver on a project that is responsive to the unique historical and cultural context of the site.”