Tenants would be able to sue landlords who have created dangerous living situations by improperly maintaining units in new legislation proposed by Supervisor Myrna Melgar. And in cases involving children, the elderly, or a person with a disability, plaintiffs can earn up to triple damages.

The legislation, introduced Nov. 28, allows San Francisco tenants to circumvent a state law requiring plaintiffs to obtain a city notice of violation from the Department of Building Inspection before suing for life endangering conditions. Under state law, a tenant can sue a landlord and gain attorney’s fees only if the landlord hasn’t cured an official notice of violation complaint in 35 days, and still accepts rent.

Melgar, however, argued this law has too many hoops for tenants to jump through, and ultimately deters tenant lawyers from accepting potential cases. For example, tenants may have filed internal work-orders instead of city notices of violation. Some landlords will use band-aid repair to “cure” in 35 days and squash any legal action, Melgar added. “Say you’ve been complaining that you haven’t had heat for five years, and [after getting reported to DBI] finally the landlord puts a heater on your wall. That’s it,” she said.

Even if a repair is adequate, the department’s code enforcement division only enforces repairs — the city does not compensate the tenant for individual mental or physical damages. “You have doctor’s bills, you’ve been getting colds, and there’s nothing that addresses that,” said Melgar, who served on both the Building Inspection Commission and Planning Commission before being elected District 7 supervisor in 2020. “You get it resolved, but there’s not really any repercussions for bad actors.”

Some cases can take an inordinate amount of time to be resolved by the city. In an extreme case, a 2018 complaint for lack of heat wasn’t closed by the Department of Building Inspection until 2021, documents show. A landlord in subsidized housing in Bayview took five months to fix a destroyed kitchen, and threatened to evict the tenant, Mission Local reported in 2021, despite inspector’s notices to repair earlier. The tenant had mental health impacts as a result.

Details of substandard conditions in recent Single Room Occupancy hotel cases have jarred the supervisor and her staff. Despite reporting violations to the Department of Building Inspection, and orders to abate, landlords ignored and violations persisted since 2018. If the City Attorney wins the damages in the lawsuit, the damages would go to the city, not the affected individuals.

“Tenants should have full recourse to the judicial system if they experience harm due to substandard conditions,” per Melgar’s legislation.

A tenant must notify the City Attorney 60 days before suing, and can sue only for life-endangering conditions. The city may still choose to pursue action through code enforcement separately, and it does not preclude a tenant from suing.

“This legislation just creates a more expeditious process for tenants to sue for damages and is unrelated to our well-honed processes,” stated Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection, in an email.

Additionally, Melgar’s legislation allows for attorney fees, modeled after a similar habitability ordinance in San Jose. Joseph Tobener, a San Francisco tenants attorney, said lawyers generally do not handle habitability cases in San Francisco because the city doesn’t guarantee attorney fee compensation.

Tobener said the San Jose law enables his firm to take 10 to 15 more cases a month in San Jose than he would in San Francisco. “I’d say I can’t take the case, unless there’s a fee provision. If you had [landlord issues] in San Francisco, I’d say no. But in San Jose, I’d really be interested in your case,” Tobener said.

It’s unclear how many cases would be generated if the proposal passes.

The provision for extra damages for children was fueled by research demonstrating poor housing conditions lead to negative health outcomes, Melgar said.

The legislation has raised concern from the San Francisco Apartment Association.

If a landlord doesn’t expediently repair the condition quickly, “it deputizes the tenant to file a lawsuit instead of working through an objective process,” said Charley Goss, the government and community affairs manager of the apartment association. The association believes the existing code enforcement provisions sufficiently motivate landlords to act, and there shouldn’t be an option to cut it out of the process.

The legislation will proceed to the Board of Supervisors Land Use Committee, which Melgar chairs, next year.