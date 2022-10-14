Hill called Related Management to fix it, but for days no one showed up. The company was pursuing an eviction against Hill for not being on the official lease. Hill has lived at the Bayview apartment since 2017 to care for her grandmother, who is on the lease, but had been transferred to Laguna Honda Hospital for longterm care.

Related said Hill’s absence from the lease meant it did not have to fix the problem. Hill attempted to sign onto the lease more than once, eviction notices show, but was denied since she was not the primary tenant.

Once Hill reported the conditions to the city on Sept. 14, however, a maintenance worker subsequently replaced the sink faucet. He didn’t repair the leak under the sink.

Less than a week after the worker fixed Hill’s faucet, Hill dialed the same city housing inspector who wrote up her leak — she swore there were now 100 gnats in her bathroom, thanks to the remaining mildew and mold. She watched as the inspector fended off the pests during his inspection, hoping remediation would come. She was disappointed; though she says the inspector admitted it was a nuisance, he said abatement “won’t happen overnight.” Ultimately, it’s the property manager’s responsibility to fix the issue.

The inspector on Oct. 4 posted a Notice of Violation on the wall of the building, which is the extent of a housing inspector’s role, highlighting to the public and the manager that the unit must be fixed.

That has yet to happen, and, like other tenants, Hill and her family are growing desensitized to their conditions. Her son knows the fumes smell, but claims he doesn’t notice it anymore. The gnats still cluster all over the house.

In October, Hill visited her doctor, who wrote a note on her behalf requesting management to fix the issue.

Hill passed a recent October weekend at a friend’s place to avoid the pests and relax. Hill used to fancy herself the “happy” one, quick to crack a joke and grateful for simple joys like games on her phone or her dog, Missy. Now, Hill is the neighbor who cries daily, and the one who has picked up a new arch-enemy — the founder of Related Companies, Stephen Ross.

“Why do I have to live like this?” she asked.