If you start at the Bayview District’s Third Street and follow the gentle slope up Newcomb Avenue, you’ll wind up on what residents colloquially call “The Hill.”

Up on The Hill are four subsidized, garden-style apartment complexes comprising some 600 units. In them live families, seniors, and kids who light fireworks and draw chalk on the sidewalk. There are also dozens of long-term tenants who view their homes as battlegrounds to fight off rats, gnats, and mold.  

Mission Local spent the summer knocking on doors, interviewing dozens of residents, entering their homes, and reviewing documents and pictures of habitability issues. Due to its reporting, Mission Local learned in many cases that the conditions of these apartments on The Hill are sickening residents — and are often the result of the property manager and owner, Related Affordable and Related Management, which fails to abate the issues when they first arise. 

Tenants who alert management and submit work-orders regarding their issues often wait weeks or even months before it’s fixed, if it gets fixed at all. Many tenants alleged that once they reported an issue, management retaliated with eviction threats or verbal intimidation. With rat infestations or leaks never completely corrected, some low-income tenants gave up their subsidy and moved out altogether.

When frustrated by management’s lack of response, tenants can complain to the city. In total, tenants have filed 155 housing complaints since Related Management took over the properties in 2018. More than half were cited by an inspector in a report, and involved issues like leaking pipes, lack of heat, and persistent rodent infestations. As the wait for fixes extend, so do tenants’ exposures to these risks.

Though most city complaints are now reported “closed” on the Department of Building Inspection database, it’s not always an indication the issue was completely corrected; sometimes a case is closed when it is referred to another department for enforcement, for instance. Still, city data underscore how deferred maintenance at these properties can stretch on for months. One case escalated to an Order of Abatement, the highest penalty the city can impose before a case reaches the City Attorney’s office.

Related declined an interview, but acknowledged some issues and reiterated that most complaints filed to the city have been closed. Tenants believe this corroborates their assumption that Related suddenly jumps up to repair issues only when the city gets involved.

We are aware that several Notices of Violations have been issued as a result of some residents contacting the City for routine maintenance issues. These notices are being addressed as they are received, and most of them have been closed,” read an emailed statement from Related’s senior vice president of affordable housing, Lori Horn. 

Horn and other staff have become more involved in the last year attempting to listen and address tenant issues, showing up at town halls online and in person. Tenants appreciate the new effort, but report mixed results on the impact. 

These are snapshots of what it is like to live on The Hill.

For tenants who asked that their names not be used for fear of retaliation, we have referred to them by numbers, as in Tenant One, Tenant Two. Throughout the piece, roll over words highlighted in pink to see potential health impacts.

Bayview Apartments

5 Commer Court | 146 apartments

La Salle Apartments

30 Whitfield Court | 145 apartments

Shoreview Apartments

35 Lillian Street | 156 apartments

All Hallows Apartments

65 Navy Road | 157 apartments

The story is part of a series reported with support from USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2022 California Fellowship program, with engagement support from the center’s interim engagement editor, Monica Vaughan. Design by Will Jarrett.

REPORTER. Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused on local news and immigration. She is a proud Chinese and Filipina American.

