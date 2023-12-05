Three suspects broke into K&H Liquor Store at 501 Valencia St. early Sunday morning and used a crowbar to drag the ATM out of the store, the owner said.

Officers responded to a burglary at 5:02 a.m. on Sunday. “Upon arrival, officers checked the building and the area for suspects but did not locate any,” Officer Gonee Sepulveda, a spokesperson for San Francisco Police Department, wrote in an email.

Sepulveda said that no arrests have been made. After the alarm went off following the burglary, an employee who was nearby checked on the store and the suspects were already gone, the store co-owner John said.

“They were only here for like three minutes,” the owner said.

The ATM is used about 10 to 15 times daily, the owner said. He wasn’t sure how much money was in the machine, but he said the ATM company is filing an insurance claim.

The corner store has been around since 2010, the owner said, and this is the first time his ATM was stolen. But this is not a first in the neighborhood in recent months.

Last month, thieves dragged an ATM out of the Walgreens on 23rd and Mission streets; a few weeks before that, three suspects broke into Clooney’s Pub and made off with an ATM.

The owner will reinforce the door while also considering chaining the ATM down. He’s heard that tactic successfully prevented a nearby bar’s ATM from being stolen. Even so, he has some concerns.

“I’m kind of scared of putting up a new one, because I know it will be targeted,” he said.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.