An ATM was ripped from inside Walgreens on 23rd and Mission streets early Sunday morning, taking out a sliding door and leaving its glass smashed to pieces.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said that officers responded to a burglary at the closed store at around 4:15 a.m. “Officers arrived on scene and observed signs of forced entry and damage to the store,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

An employee at the store said it appeared the ATM had been tied to a vehicle and dragged out.

The Walgreens storefront on 23rd and Mission streets, which was burglarized early on Sunday morning. Nov. 12, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

The spokesperson said officers obtained the descriptions of two vehicles and several suspects who burglarized the store, and that these matched descriptions of suspects in vehicles that attempted to burglarize a gas station several minutes prior to this incident.

“Officers in the area observed two vehicles matching the descriptions and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicles refused to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The vehicle pursuit ceased due to the vehicles lost in the area. The suspects remain outstanding,” said the spokesperson.

On Sunday afternoon the ATM remained on the sidewalk, completely destroyed.

This is not the first ATM robbery to occur in the Mission in recent weeks: In late October an ATM was taken from Clooney’s Pub on Valencia and 25th streets.