We are back with another of our semi-regular Mission Local crossword puzzles. This one draws on holiday attractions throughout San Francisco. We won’t give too much away, but there’s a little basketball, a little mythology and a little bit of Little Mermaid.

We invite you to put on your fuzzy slippers, curl up with a hot cup of cocoa or champurrado, play your favorite winter tunes and enjoy the puzzle.

You can solve it online below. When completed correctly, the puzzle below will turn as green as a freshly cut Douglas fir. Or, for those who prefer to use pen on paper, print out a downloadable PDF here.

We wish you a merry solving and a happy holiday season.

