

Question: What drinks pair well with turkey?

Answer: Whaddya got?

For those in need of a brace before visiting family, unable or unwilling to visit family or hoping to hold their Thanksgiving festivities in a bar, the Mission District has you covered: Here’s a list of the establishments that will be open on Thanksgiving.

This is not necessarily a complete list, but it is a list that demonstrates the value of: A. Having a phone; B. Answering that phone; C. Returning voicemails, texts or emails.

If your establishment is open on Thanksgiving and it’s not on this list, please email Joe.Eskenazi@MissionLocal.com and it’ll get fixed as soon as is humanly possible.

On to the list. Happy Thanksgiving.

Casanova Lounge, 527 Valencia St. between 16th and 17th: Open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving. Normal hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. the rest of the week.

Uptown, 200 Capp St. at 17th: Open 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Uptown bar, at 17th and Capp streets, is closing after 39 years in the Mission. Nov. 2, 2023. Photo by Junyao Yan.

Sycamore, 2140 Mission St. at Sycamore: Doors open at 2 p.m., and people are encouraged to pack for a pot luck. It will be open until “midnight at the earliest.”

El Farolito Bar, 2777 Mission St. at 24th: Open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

500 Club, 500 Guerrero St. at 17th: Open from noon to 2 a.m. and the regulars are doing a pot luck.

Elixir, 3200 16th St. at Guerrero: Open 6 p.m. to midnight.

Phone Booth, 1398 South Van Ness Ave. at 25th: Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Clooney’s Pub. Photo by Yujie Zhou, Oct. 24, 2023.

Clooney’s, 1401 Valencia St. at 25th: (Bartender answers phone): “Oh yeah, we’ll be open! There’s a pot luck from noon to 6 p.m.”

(Voice from other side of bar): “The sign says 6 a.m.

Bartender: “Look, I guarantee you there ain’t no pot luck at 6 a.m.!”

Voice: “Read the sign!”

Bartender: (Sighs) “Come in at noon. There’ll be something for ya.”

Clooney’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. There will be a pot luck at mid-day; there’ll be something for ya.

The Napper Tandy, 3200 24th St. at South Van Ness: Opens at 11 a.m. and the kitchen is open until 8 and the bar until 10. You can order “turkey dinner with all the trimmings” to watch while the 49ers devour the birds.

Pop’s Bar, 2800 24th St. at York: “We will be open for the Niners game on T2.”

Dovre Club, 1498 Valencia St. at 26th: Doors open at 2 p.m. and a pot luck will commence at around 3 p.m. The place will be open until midnight, but should be open later if the bartender determines “it’s worth his while.”

Ruth’s at Treat Street (formerly The Blind Cat), 3052 24th St. at Treat: Doors open at 1 p.m. and bar will stay open “until at least after the Niners game.” Leftovers from a Friendsgiving will be served at the bar, but co-owner Kim Cruise says “they will have been refrigerated and not looking at all like leftovers.”

Photo courtesy of Pop’s Bar

Delirium, 3139 16th St. at Albion: Pot luck from 2ish until 6ish. There will be a pot luck, lots of turkey and DJs. Bar open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Knockout: 3223 Mission St. at Valencia: “The 15th Annual (We Think) Krazy for Karaoke Thanksgiving Night Hullaballoo” will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.