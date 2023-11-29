If you see a man photographing San Francisco’s garbage, it’s probably Emin Israfil.

Israfil has spent six years trying to use technology to make streets cleaner: Photographing sidewalk garbage, describing it and attempting to create an up-to-date map of all the trash in San Francisco. And he has spent six years butting his head on the wall, unable to build a sustainable business model.

Enter artificial intelligence.

A new OpenAI model — specifically, API access to GPT-4 with Vision — made available to the public on Nov. 6 has been a game-changer in this niche market, Israfil says. It has made the description of trash a cinch — just point your camera, take a picture and AI will describe every detail of the garbage in your city, down to the brand of can or cigarette.

It may help Israfil obtain what he most covets: Contracts with government agencies, which he says can use his software to target high-volume trash areas, identify the most common types of refuse and generally make their sidewalk garbage collection more efficient.

“We started quite naively,” he said. “We just see a problem, we want to solve it. Then we work backwards from the problem. But along the journey, we realized you actually should start probably with a customer and then go.”

In a demo, Israfil dropped a McDonald’s paper bag on the ground and then snapped a picture with his cell phone. Within seconds, his bright pink-themed app had categorized the trash by its material and generated a description of the image.

“In the image there’s a McDonald’s bag lying on the ground next to a curb. The bag is the most prominent piece of litter in the scene. There are also a few leaves scattered around the area, but they are not significant enough to be considered litter. The McDonald’s bag is the only discernible piece of litter in the image,” read an emotionless female voice, accurate in all details.

“It helps identify the brand, the location, the composition,” said Israfil, who is now working to develop the demo into a full-fledged product that can be launched within the next two weeks. “It’s a huge game-changer. It just makes this data so much easier to gather. It just makes us as society and governments able to direct resources where they’re needed.”

Emin Israfil plays with a demo he and his teammates built with GPT-4 Vision. Photo by Yujie Zhou, Nov. 16, 2023.

Israfil, 36, goes by the moniker “garbage man” and says his favorite phrase is “do something trashy.” He carries his pink trash picker around most of the time and books himself two to three AI hackathons every week, working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m to keep up with the everchanging technology. The trash-themed projects he and his teammates build — “TrashGPT,” “RecycleGPT” or “PromptSF” — are often finalists in the competitions.

Through his startup Rubbish — which he says is the only Bay Area company providing environmental dataset to clean up streets — Israfil had earlier tried to train his own AI image-recognition tool. That came after years of manually logging data points of trash on the streets.

The startup drew “boxes around stuff a million times” to teach machine images. They made some progress, but the model was not good enough. For example, it could only identify plastic bottles of a certain shape, or it could recognize cigarettes on a street but not on a beach or in grass.

That was no longer the case when OpenAI Vision became available. The pre-trained model not only recognizes a wide range of trash, but also makes verification possible. “The only thing that was stopping us before is just the amount of labor involved in gathering this data, only small corridors could be mapped,” said Israfil. “But now if you make it 10 times easier, it means you can cover 10 times the area and help 10 times as many people with the same amount of resources.”

Another possible revenue stream: A new California state law that requires producers of garbage — like Coca-Cola, Marlboro, McDonald’s and other companies whose products commonly become refuse — be held responsible and financially liable for cleanup. Government agencies first need to know how much trash belongs to which companies before charging them, and Israfil’s model may help them do so.

Emin Israfil at an AI hackathon. Photo by Yujie Zhou, Nov. 9, 2023.

Trash first got on Israfil’s radar in 2017, when his friend’s dog choked on a chicken bone abandoned on the street in New York City. Consequently, the two friends founded Rubbish as a side project to organize cleanup events for tens of thousands of people across the country. At its peak, the social platform raised over $100,000 in funding, allowing the startup to hire three employees.

They pivoted once the pandemic hit and made trash-gathering social events impossible. They pinned their hope on selling advanced trash pickers that connect to phones, used Bluetooth connectors and came in an iconic pink color — their own version of the “Lyft mustache.” That plan also died as the pandemic made production costs too high; Israfil ended up making just over 100 trash pickers with a 3D printer in his room.

Since 2021, Israfil has helped build environmental datasets and partnered with various agencies, like a community benefits district and Sacramento’s river district. He has been trying to talk San Francisco Public Works into working with him on an annual trash map, something the city did in 2022.

He believes 311 trash data alone is not enough. “It’s mostly just a map of 311 usage,” he said. “It just shows the people who have smartphones, who are tech savvy, who speak English, who have the time. It’s not an accurate reflection of your city.”

After nearly giving up twice, Israfil is now the only full-timer at Rubbish, which he sometimes funds with savings from his early years working for a consulting company.

But regardless — probably handicapped by sunk costs — he’s still here six years later.

“The question really relies partially on what’s new and exciting and what you could do, how to use it to address older problems or intractable problems,” he said. “So maybe this AI technology unlocks blockers that have been in place for a long time around a lot of old problems.”