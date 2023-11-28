Two men who may have been rushing to a hospital with stab wounds crashed a vehicle near 24th and Potrero streets early Saturday morning, leaving one of those men dead, police officials said today.

Both men were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One, a 27-year-old who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The deceased and the other man, 34, were apparently stabbed at another location, according to the San Francisco Police Department’s initial investigation, and crashed just blocks from San Francisco General Hospital at around 12:25 a.m. The two reportedly crashed into a business on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue between 23rd and 24th.

The police are investigating the killing as a homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

This is an active investigation being led by the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.