Wednesday, October 25

Supporting LGBTQ incarcerated folks: Letter-writing at Manny’s

On Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., join Manny’s in writing July birthday cards for LGBTQ+ people incarcerated all over California. All the necessary supplies will be provided — all you’ll need to participate is a willingness to try something new.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Angelina at angelina@welcometomannys.com

Is the city ready? APEC puts global spotlight on San Francisco

In mid-November, San Francisco will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, bringing together President Joe Biden with the leaders of up to 20 other global economies.

What are the potential economic upsides? How will local residents be affected, and how can they get involved? And how much is this all going to cost? Join San Francisco Standard Editor-in-Chief Julie Makinen and reporters Josh Koehn, Jonah Owen Lamb and Han Li for a lively discussion and Q&A.

If you have any questions, please email angelina@welcometomannys.com. Register for the event here for $15.

Brava Theater: Celebrating Larry Itliong

“Larry the Musical” and Brava Theater cordially invite you to a special birthday celebration honoring the legacy of Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong.

The evening’s program includes new songs, inspirational videos and a panel discussion.

Ticket prices are $20 for orchestra, $15 for mezzanine, and $10 each for students, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Buy tickets here.

Thursday, October 26

Bissap Baobab: Afro Nativo

Good live music, good food, good people! Join Afro Nativo for live music on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 8:05 to 11:30 p.m. at Bissap Baobab, at 2243 Mission St.

More details here.

Friday, October 27

Mission Local presents: An Evening with Daniel Lurie

Join us Friday evening at 6 p.m. for a conversation between Daniel Lurie — the latest San Francisco mayoral candidate — and our very own Joe Eskenazi, Mission Local’s managing editor, at Manny’s, 3092 16th St.

Eskenazi will sit down with Tipping Point founder and San Francisco mayoral contender Lurie, who tossed his hat into the ring last month in the race to unseat Mayor Breed. See our previous coverage and Eskenazi’s column on Lurie’s announcement to run for mayor.

The two will engage in topics on the city’s deeply rooted issues, why these problems aren’t getting solved and what Lurie would do about them.

The event on Oct 27 will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and you can register here for $15.

Saturday, October 28

MCCLA: 37th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration

Don’t miss out on the VIP day of the 37th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2868 Mission St.

The night will kick off with cocktails and appetizers from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a “Living Ofrenda Fashion Show,” altar exhibit, dinner and dancing with live music from 6 to 9 p.m..

Single tickets go for $75, and it’s $500 to reserve a table. Purchase tickets and for more information by emailing gala@missionculturalcenter.org. More details here.

‘Toybox of Terror’ signing & Halloween party!

Come and welcome writer Timmy Heague and local artist Kirt Burdick for the debut of Archie Comics’ “Fear of the Funhouse: Toybox of Terror,” as well as the special limited edition cover. They’ll be signing copies and hanging out.

Snacks and drinks will be provided, and come in your costumes to Mission Comics & Art at 2250 Mission St.

Sunday, October 29

All Out SF: Walk the SF Crosstown Trail + picnic at Lands End!

Been wanting to explore San Francisco and meet new people? Tag along on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for All Out SF, an event to walk the San Francisco crosstown trail. Special snacks, refreshing drinks and some fun surprises will be available along the route for everyone.

You can either walk any section on your own time, or join the group at the appointed time and place below to join the group.

The day will end at Lands End at 6 p.m. for a sunset picnic. The total trail length is 17 miles, but don’t worry: You won’t have to walk the whole trail, as the course is split into five sections, varying from 2.1 miles to 5.3 miles.

Register here for free.

ODC Theater: Small Art Music Projects presents The Crushing Spiral Ensemble

Small Art Music Projects will present The Crushing Spiral Ensemble at ODC Theater on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m..

Composed of the most adventurous and celebrated Bay Area musicians, The Crushing Spiral Ensemble will perform the music of award-winning composed Matt Small.

Buy tickets here for $35 each.

SF salon music: “Crossing the Lines!”

It’s not every day that live chamber music and art join together in glorious harmony.

Come along at 4 to 6 p.m. for the chamber works by Gabriel Fauré, Norman Dello Joio and Louise Farrenc, all accompanied by the works of painter Peggy Gyulai.

The evening will end with a soundscape improvisation between the painter and the musicians.

Click here to purchase tickets. Single tickets are $65 each and tickets are $60 each if purchased in pairs.

Monday, October 30

Halloween at Mission Comics

Free comic books will be given out to trick-or-treaters all afternoon, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Mission Comics & Art, 2250 Mission St.

Tuesday, October 31

Shotwell Street block party

It’s officially Halloween week! On Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m., come to Shotwell Street between 19th and 22nd streets for a car-free Halloween block party.

Wanna explore Halloween block parties in other parts of town? Check out our interactive map of San Francisco streets that will be closed to cars for Oct. 31 trick-or-treaters.

Check out these events and more on our calendar.