As ever, Mission kids are in for a treat this Halloween — and so are their parents.
The Central Mission Neighborhood Organization will host its 12th annual Halloween Stroll on Oct. 31 , during which trick-or-treating is highly encouraged, and driving is not. That’s right: The portion of Shotwell Street between 19th 22nd streets will be closed to vehicles this Halloween, much to the relief of any parent who has tried to cross the street with a child dressed in coal-black witch’s robes.
Enjoy the sweet car-free space from 5 to 9 p.m., which will commence with a costume parade at the San Francisco Fire Station No. 7, at 19th and Shotwell streets.
If you’re hoping to partake in thrilling shenanigans elsewhere, we’ve got you covered. Here are other streets that will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, per San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency data (beware, drivers: Some streets may be closed earlier than the event start time). So get walking and knocking in your best costume!
Mission District
Shotwell Street block party
- Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m
- Shotwell Street from 19th to 22nd streets
Outer Sunset
What could be more eerie than a thick layer of San Francisco fog? Come to the west side and hang at the 36th Avenue Halloween Block Party, or any of the others around the avenues.
36th Avenue Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 3 to 9 p.m.
- 36th Avenue between Quintara and Rivera streets
42nd Avenue Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m.
- 42nd Avenue from Judah to Kirkham streets
43rd Avenue Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 1 to 10 p.m.
- 43rd Avenue from Judah to Kirkham Streets
45th Avenue Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m.
- 45th Avenue from Pacheco to Quintara streets
Mission Terrace
Mission Terrace block party
- Oct. 31 from 3 to 9:30 p.m.
- San Gabriel Avenue from Capistrano to Santa Rosa avenues
Noe Valley
Sanchez Street Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Sanchez Street from 30th to Whitney streets
Randall Street block party
- Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Randall Street from Sanchez Street to Harper Street; Randall Street from Sanchez Street to Whitney Street
Fair Oaks Street block party
- Oct. 31 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
- Fair Oaks Street from 22nd to 26th streets
West Portal
Terrace Drive Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 3 to 11:59 p.m.
- Terrace Drive from Santa Clara Avenue to Portola Drive
Glen Park
Chenery Street Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 3 to 9 p.m.
- Chenery Street from Diamond to Elk streets
Twin Peaks
Dellbrook Avenue block party
- Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Dellbrook Avenue from Olympia Way to Olympia Way
Laurel Heights/Presidio Heights
Jordan Park Halloween party
- Oct. 31 From 5 to 8 p.m.
- Commonwealth Avenue from California Street to Geary Boulevard; Jordan Avenue from California Street to Geary Boulevard
Iris Avenue block party
- Oct. 31 from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Iris Avenue from Mayfair Drive to Euclid Avenue
Panhandle
North of the Panhandle Neighborhood Association Halloween block party
- Oct. 31 from 3 to 10 p.m.
- Grove Street from Baker Street to Central Avenue; Lyon Street from Fulton Street to Hayes Street
Balboa Park trick-or-treating
- Oct. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Otsego Avenue from Santa Ynez to Santa Ysabel avenues
Sunnydale block party
- Oct. 31 from 2 to 10 p.m.
- Sunnydale Avenue from Hahn Street to Sawyer Street