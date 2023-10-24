Leer en Español

As ever, Mission kids are in for a treat this Halloween — and so are their parents.

The Central Mission Neighborhood Organization will host its 12th annual Halloween Stroll on Oct. 31 , during which trick-or-treating is highly encouraged, and driving is not. That’s right: The portion of Shotwell Street between 19th 22nd streets will be closed to vehicles this Halloween, much to the relief of any parent who has tried to cross the street with a child dressed in coal-black witch’s robes.

Enjoy the sweet car-free space from 5 to 9 p.m., which will commence with a costume parade at the San Francisco Fire Station No. 7, at 19th and Shotwell streets.

If you’re hoping to partake in thrilling shenanigans elsewhere, we’ve got you covered. Here are other streets that will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, per San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency data (beware, drivers: Some streets may be closed earlier than the event start time). So get walking and knocking in your best costume!

Explore the halloween block parties: Data from SFMTA. Map by Kelly Waldron. Basemap from Mapbox. The included times are for street closures, unless specific event start and end times have been noted.

Mission District

Shotwell Street block party

Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m

Shotwell Street from 19th to 22nd streets

Outer Sunset

What could be more eerie than a thick layer of San Francisco fog? Come to the west side and hang at the 36th Avenue Halloween Block Party, or any of the others around the avenues.

36th Avenue Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 3 to 9 p.m.

36th Avenue between Quintara and Rivera streets

42nd Avenue Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m.

42nd Avenue from Judah to Kirkham streets

43rd Avenue Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 1 to 10 p.m.

43rd Avenue from Judah to Kirkham Streets

45th Avenue Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m.

45th Avenue from Pacheco to Quintara streets

Mission Terrace

Mission Terrace block party

Oct. 31 from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

San Gabriel Avenue from Capistrano to Santa Rosa avenues

Noe Valley

Sanchez Street Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Sanchez Street from 30th to Whitney streets

Randall Street block party

Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Randall Street from Sanchez Street to Harper Street; Randall Street from Sanchez Street to Whitney Street

Fair Oaks Street block party

Oct. 31 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Fair Oaks Street from 22nd to 26th streets

West Portal

Terrace Drive Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 3 to 11:59 p.m.

Terrace Drive from Santa Clara Avenue to Portola Drive

Glen Park

Chenery Street Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Chenery Street from Diamond to Elk streets

Twin Peaks

Dellbrook Avenue block party

Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Dellbrook Avenue from Olympia Way to Olympia Way

Laurel Heights/Presidio Heights

Jordan Park Halloween party

Oct. 31 From 5 to 8 p.m.

Commonwealth Avenue from California Street to Geary Boulevard; Jordan Avenue from California Street to Geary Boulevard

Iris Avenue block party

Oct. 31 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Iris Avenue from Mayfair Drive to Euclid Avenue

Panhandle

North of the Panhandle Neighborhood Association Halloween block party

Oct. 31 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Grove Street from Baker Street to Central Avenue; Lyon Street from Fulton Street to Hayes Street

Balboa Park trick-or-treating

Oct. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Otsego Avenue from Santa Ynez to Santa Ysabel avenues

Sunnydale block party

Oct. 31 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Sunnydale Avenue from Hahn Street to Sawyer Street