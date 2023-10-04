A giant has fallen, and the city of San Francisco gathered Wednesday at her wake.

The casket of Dianne Feinstein, the longtime California senator and former San Francisco mayor, was placed on Wednesday at City Hall in a public reception that saw thousands of citizens lining up to pay their respects.

Feinstein passed away on Friday, leaving the city to mourn the space she left, one that had been occupied for generations.

In the center of the rotunda, her casket sat in a pool of light, draped in flags, officers flanking each end. They hung their heads the entire time.

The people inched up the stairs, through the metal detectors and alongside the red ropes that kept the line orderly.

Among the line that spilled onto the steps of City Hall and down Van Ness Avenue, stood hundreds of people, some dressed head to toe in black, others in floral prints and glittery jackets.

Artists covered in piercings and tattoos, politicians in crisp navy suits, even a nun donned in her coif, all awaited their chance to pay their respects to a woman who dominated the political scene in their city for over five decades.

“She worked until she dropped,” said Tisha Kenny, a local artist based in the Mission, waiting her turn in line. “And she just loved San Francisco.” Kenny wore a white dress doused in floral blue patterns, her hands clasped in anticipation.

When time came for Kenny to pay her respects, she pressed her palms together as though about to bow in prayer, her head slightly hung.

Some cried, others gripped onto the hand of those beside them.

“When I heard that Dianne had died, I grieved hard, and immediately,” said Susan Claypool, a former midwife. She wore a pink mask under which tears bubbled from deep blue eyes.

“She carried us through political assassinations, the AIDS crisis … she was just a great human kindness.”

Dozens of officers lined each corner of the room; the pedestals alongside City Hall’s stairways were dressed in flower arrangements of hues both red and white.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Centers for Disease Control stepped before Feinstein’s casket, standing silently with his aides for a few moments, before swiveling and exiting. A violinist played somberly before the flags draped over Feinstein’s coffin.

Those who remembered her said that Feinstein had an unwavering commitment to her city that did not falter until after her last vote, on her last day.

“She voted and then left on her own terms,” said former supervisor Jim Gonzalez, one of Mayor Feinstein’s former chief aides, speaking the day before the ceremony. “Not because anyone told her to leave.”

Gonzalez recalled one of Feinstein’s favorite terminologies: “intestinal fortitude — you’ve got to have guts.”

He said that, every time he came to her with a public works initiative for the Mission, she said yes, without hesitation.

“She felt that the Mission wasn’t being paid its due,” Gonzalez explained.

He also said that, on the day of her passing, Roberto Hernandez, the longtime Mission activist and organizer of Carnaval, called him to pay his respects. “The Mission had no better friend than Dianne Feinstein,” Hernandez told him.

Hernandez, better known as “the mayor of the Mission,” had a longtime, complicated relationship with Feinstein. Anti-cruising policies in the early 1980s presented great difficulties for low-riders, and the two would often correspond over issues plaguing the Mission.

“It became very clear that during her time that she had to move real quick to make some decisions,” Hernandez said, referencing the months following her appointment to mayor in 1978.

When low-riders and police clashed at 24th and Mission in the 1980s, he said, Feinstein decided to visit the McDonalds directly facing that turbulent corner, and supervise the action herself.

“We can say a lot of things about Dianne, but I never found her to bullshit me, or go behind my back,” Hernandez explained. “I respected that, I knew where I stood.”

When confrontations between the police and low-riders escalated, Hernandez and his community took the city of San Francisco to court, Feinstein obviously included.

“We won the right to cruise on Mission Street,” he said.

One of Hernandez’s fondest memories of Feinstein was when she helped establish the Mission Neighborhood Recreation Center, the first gym in the area.

“I had never owned a suit before the ribbon ceremony for the rec center,” Hernandez said. “My friend told me, ‘Diane’s coming! You gotta wear a suit!’”

Feinstein and Mission leaders cut the ribbon in front of Mission Neighborhood Recreation Center, the first in the community. Photo courtesy of Roberto Hernandez.

“She really paid attention, and she really listened,” Hernandez said. “I’ve been around politicians that really don’t listen and get you out of their door.”

Some leaders had their own bones to pick with Feinstein. Ray Barbaran, a community leader in violence intervention, said that her administration “never forgave us” for the spotlight his group shined on mistreatment facing juvenile delinquents.

When Barbaran and his peers reported the city for not providing juveniles with blankets or adequate facilities with which to relieve themselves, among other transgressions, the city ceased to provide referrals for the task force to continue receiving funding and supporting juveniles in the system.

“The city government, the department, the mayor, they never forgave us,” Barbaran explained.

“But when I thought of her passing,” Barbaran said, “I thought to myself, maybe it’s important to grieve first.”

Gonzalez said that Feinstein was under an immense pressure from every which way, but nonetheless, “her humanity was profound.”

“Despite the setbacks, I celebrate her for her many accomplishments. And she’s well deserving of that,” Hernandez said.

Less than 100 feet away from her coffin, a newlywed stood with her groom. Death and a new life, hand in hand, filled the air of the marbled interior walls.

The violinist played on, hands steady, her music lingering throughout the corridors of City Hall.