Smitten, a Jewish-owned ice creamery on Valencia Street will reopen, after its storefront was last week vandalized with graffiti reading “Free Pelestien” (sic) and “Out the Mission. This was confirmed by Robyn Sue Fisher in a letter to the community obtained by Mission Local this morning.

“We are working to reopen Smitten’s doors to all people as a place to come together, to connect with open hearts, and to help spread love across this city … and beyond,” wrote Fisher. It is not clear when the store will reopen.

Fisher wrote that the incident is currently being investigated as a hate crime. The San Francisco Police Department on Monday said it had no updates to share.

“Our San Francisco (Valencia Street) location is closed right now,” read Smitten’s Wednesday post on Instagram.

In the wee hours on Oct. 25, several windows of the shop’s storefront were smashed and the one remaining window tagged with graffiti reading “FREE PALESTIEN,” misspelled. Mission Local has since reviewed photos showing another tag on the store’s door reading “Out the Mission,” before it was covered in plastic.

The entire storefront was quickly boarded up with plywood later that day.

Smitten Ice Cream’s storefront on Valencia Street. Oct. 25, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Smitten Ice Cream, boarded up on Valencia Street. Oct 30, 2023. Photo: Kelly Waldron.

Fisher has never had a public stance on Israel. This targeted attack appears to be spurred by Fisher’s Jewish identity.

Smitten Ice Cream began when Fisher started making ice cream from her own patented ice cream machine, using liquid nitrogen. She began selling it from a cart in the Mission and later opened stores in the city and San Jose. The location on Valencia Street opened in 2017.

The comments on Smitten’s Instagram post show an outpouring of support for the chain.