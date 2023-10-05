A body was found on Thursday morning near 13th and Harrison streets, under the Central Freeway, one of several locations in the area where police had cordoned off the road to investigate human remains.

The San Francisco Police Department said there are “several active scenes currently, pertaining to the investigation.” Officers said other remains had been found nearby.

San Francisco police officers at 13th and Harrison streets said that a jogger had called 911 near 7 a.m. about a body in the road. The police department said its officers responded to the scene at 7:36 a.m. “regarding an incident involving a traffic collision.”

Four officers said the original incident took place elsewhere. About a dozen officers were on 13th Street on Thursday morning and had set up a white tent in the road over the body.

Mark Andrews, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the agency was investigating whether the incident was related to a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles in South San Francisco.

Near 6:19 a.m., someone called 911 about a pedestrian who was hit near the Grand Avenue exit from U.S. 101-South, Andrews said.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m., he said, and CHP investigators found “evidence that corroborated that the pedestrian died” but that “the body itself was missing.”

That body may have been recovered miles north, under the Central Freeway. Andrews said that he could not confirm whether the two incidents were related, but that the agency was investigating a possible connection.

By noon, the scene at 13th and Harrison had emptied and police tape had been taken down.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information.