Read in Spanish / Leer en español

Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco.

“The preliminary injunction will remain as long as there are more homeless individuals in San Francisco than there are shelter beds available,” the decision reads.

Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks.

In September, advocates for homeless rights and unhoused people sued San Francisco, alleging the city criminalized homelessness through what they described as “cruel and unconstitutional policing and property destruction.”

Although the trial is not expected to commence until January, 2024, today a judge held a hearing to decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction forbidding the clearance of homeless people from the streets.

Donna M. Ryu, a federal magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, said she would be issuing a written decision at a later date.

“What we expect [the injunction] to say is that San Francisco can no longer be policing unhoused people unless the shelter system is back open, and people actually have practical access to shelter. So, that’s not going to be an option for law enforcement,” said Zal Shroff, a lead attorney representing the plaintiffs from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Specifically, the plaintiffs hope an injunction will enable the homeless to protect their personal belongings from being discarded.

If the court approves the injunction, it would last until the trial on the case, and “should not impact the city’s ability to enforce legitimate safe health and safety laws, like ensuring access to streets,” added co-counsel John Do. “What the city can’t do is just the criminalization of being unhoused.”

During today’s hearing, Judge Ryu forcefully grilled the City Attorney defending San Francisco.

Part of the suit alleges that the city has broken the Eighth Amendment by threatening to cite and arrest homeless residents sleeping in public despite a lack of available shelters.

“So the city concedes that there is a shortfall in the thousands, between available shelter beds, and people who are involuntarily unhoused?” questioned Judge Ryu.

“That’s right,” answered Deputy City Attorney Jim Emery.

“So the city concedes that there is a shortfall in the thousands, between available shelter beds, and people who are involuntarily unhoused?” questioned Judge Ryu.



“That’s right,” answered Deputy City Attorney Jim Emery.

“And there’s a fair amount of evidence where people are saying or observing that there were no beds to be offered, that the Homeless Outreach Team didn’t have anything to offer, and the numbers bear that out,” continued Ryu.

Ryu then cited a pile of anecdotal and other evidence submitted by the plaintiffs, including data showing a shortfall of 2,700 to 4,200 available shelter beds between roughly 2019 through 2022.

Ryu said she would review a legal citation that the city had presented as an argument, “but I don’t think it really rebuts, or anything close to the evidence, the qualitative and quantitative evidence produced by the plaintiffs in their motion,” she said.

After the hearing, Shroff, the plaintiff’s lawyer, told the media: “The judge saw … that a written policy that seems good on paper, but never is followed, is not a policy at all.”

The preliminary injunction hearing. Dec. 22, 2022

“San Francisco has been playing a game with shelter beds,” he continued. “They’re purporting, ‘Oh, we’ve got 20 beds a day,’ when there are thousands of people waiting, and they’re calling that ‘available shelter,’ even though no one can access those beds. That’s a game that we’re seeing in many places in California and across the country. That’s something that needs to be stamped out.”

The suit also alleges that the city’s “bag and tag” policy regarding homeless people’s possessions, violated the Fourth Amendment. Ryu didn’t show as strong a leaning as she did on the issue of available beds, but it was obvious she was quite familiar with the evidence presented by the plaintiffs. She acknowledged that many personal possessions had indeed been impounded, providing a detailed description of how those objects had been collected and what they had been.

A blue blanket, a skateboard, a Nintendo Switch, a speaker, a stroller, a gray suit, art supplies and fishing poles, turntables and a guitar, a chalkboard on wheels, and a teddy bear were among a long list of personal belongings city workers taken from unhoused people last year under the city’s bag and tag policy, according to a graphic produced by Mission Local’s Will Jarrett.

The plaintiff’s side is, by and large, feeling optimistic about the outcome of today’s hearing. “The city is still looking to blame unhoused people for a problem that it created,” Shroff said, referencing San Francisco’s decades-in-the-making housing crisis. “And criminalization is just one of the consequences of that really toxic choice that is costing all of us in the long run.”