Read in Spanish / Leer en español
Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco.
“The preliminary injunction will remain as long as there are more homeless individuals in San Francisco than there are shelter beds available,” the decision reads.
Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks.
In September, advocates for homeless rights and unhoused people sued San Francisco, alleging the city criminalized homelessness through what they described as “cruel and unconstitutional policing and property destruction.”
Although the trial is not expected to commence until January, 2024, today a judge held a hearing to decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction forbidding the clearance of homeless people from the streets.
Donna M. Ryu, a federal magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, said she would be issuing a written decision at a later date.
“What we expect [the injunction] to say is that San Francisco can no longer be policing unhoused people unless the shelter system is back open, and people actually have practical access to shelter. So, that’s not going to be an option for law enforcement,” said Zal Shroff, a lead attorney representing the plaintiffs from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Specifically, the plaintiffs hope an injunction will enable the homeless to protect their personal belongings from being discarded.
If the court approves the injunction, it would last until the trial on the case, and “should not impact the city’s ability to enforce legitimate safe health and safety laws, like ensuring access to streets,” added co-counsel John Do. “What the city can’t do is just the criminalization of being unhoused.”
During today’s hearing, Judge Ryu forcefully grilled the City Attorney defending San Francisco.
Part of the suit alleges that the city has broken the Eighth Amendment by threatening to cite and arrest homeless residents sleeping in public despite a lack of available shelters.
“So the city concedes that there is a shortfall in the thousands, between available shelter beds, and people who are involuntarily unhoused?” questioned Judge Ryu.
“That’s right,” answered Deputy City Attorney Jim Emery.
“And there’s a fair amount of evidence where people are saying or observing that there were no beds to be offered, that the Homeless Outreach Team didn’t have anything to offer, and the numbers bear that out,” continued Ryu.
Ryu then cited a pile of anecdotal and other evidence submitted by the plaintiffs, including data showing a shortfall of 2,700 to 4,200 available shelter beds between roughly 2019 through 2022.
Ryu said she would review a legal citation that the city had presented as an argument, “but I don’t think it really rebuts, or anything close to the evidence, the qualitative and quantitative evidence produced by the plaintiffs in their motion,” she said.
After the hearing, Shroff, the plaintiff’s lawyer, told the media: “The judge saw … that a written policy that seems good on paper, but never is followed, is not a policy at all.”
“San Francisco has been playing a game with shelter beds,” he continued. “They’re purporting, ‘Oh, we’ve got 20 beds a day,’ when there are thousands of people waiting, and they’re calling that ‘available shelter,’ even though no one can access those beds. That’s a game that we’re seeing in many places in California and across the country. That’s something that needs to be stamped out.”
The suit also alleges that the city’s “bag and tag” policy regarding homeless people’s possessions, violated the Fourth Amendment. Ryu didn’t show as strong a leaning as she did on the issue of available beds, but it was obvious she was quite familiar with the evidence presented by the plaintiffs. She acknowledged that many personal possessions had indeed been impounded, providing a detailed description of how those objects had been collected and what they had been.
A blue blanket, a skateboard, a Nintendo Switch, a speaker, a stroller, a gray suit, art supplies and fishing poles, turntables and a guitar, a chalkboard on wheels, and a teddy bear were among a long list of personal belongings city workers taken from unhoused people last year under the city’s bag and tag policy, according to a graphic produced by Mission Local’s Will Jarrett.
The plaintiff’s side is, by and large, feeling optimistic about the outcome of today’s hearing. “The city is still looking to blame unhoused people for a problem that it created,” Shroff said, referencing San Francisco’s decades-in-the-making housing crisis. “And criminalization is just one of the consequences of that really toxic choice that is costing all of us in the long run.”
I am blind with some vision in one eye. The homeless situation scares me. I step in unknown substances. Many homeless have shortened life spans. If someone is harming themselves OR others.. we are obligated by law & love to intervien. This is a sad public health issue. It only gets worse exponentially..
Some people with mental health issues refuse to take their medication.. choosing to shorten their lives by living free on the sidewalk is a hard choice professionals NEED to address.i will have to leave San Francisco, which I love, if these important health issues aren’t taken care of. My health and safety count too. Thank You for your time and help.
Marie Canavan
I’m as liberal as they come but the citizens of SF cannot possibly provide shelter to every transient that arrives within city limits. Homeless encampments are a disgusting pubic health menace and frankly I don’t think the city is doing anyone a favor but making living on the street a realistic choice. I agree there needs to be a system to help people without homes but I do not think being passed out in your own urine in a bus stop is something that should be allowed. There are more people in the city then just homeless people, why don’t we make the city work for them.
Well the judge obviously has none of the tent sites affecting his home. The cops obviously keep them out of hissneighborhood. Sorry but these people are mentally ill and feel they own the sidewalks and want to charge people yo walk by.
The real truth of the matter is that there *are* shelter beds available. Some shelters were closed during the pandemic, and absolutely need to be reopened. This can be done ASAP. Have the more functional homeless individuals staff and clean them as part of their work. There are other staffed shelter beds that have been trapped in some sort of limbo due to arcane regulations. (According to a staff member at the MSC South Shelter, they have a dozen or so beds that are empty but somehow reserved for so-called GA recipients, who apparently do not claim them but they cannot be given to anyone else?) Obviously, we need to put people into the shelters, even if they refuse to go. Sleeping and dying on the streets should not be an option!
You’re right- according to the article there are maybe 20 shelter beds available!
I agree with you that sleeping and dying on the streets should not be an option. Please join me in calling for the expropriation of these 60,000 vacant units. Let’s house our people with houses, where they can keep their pets and loved ones. Let’s show the world that the City of St. Francis puts people above profits. Merry Christmas!
Pretty much my thinking. Bring back shelters like Pier 80 from the Ed Lee era.
“should not impact the city’s ability to enforce legitimate safe health and safety laws, like ensuring access to streets”
This does not impact the cities ability to clean up encampments full of dirty needles and filth that pose a risk to the general public. Hint hint this is nearly all encampments . It’s easy to tell who is experiencing hard times and who needs to be conserved. If its a simple tent, offer housing and support. If its an encampment is overflowing with stolen bikes and filth, put them in jail or where ever there is availability. The later don’t get better.
What is the name of the case? Who is suing whom?
Attorney’s representing a number of people who live on the street as well as the hopeless coalition, are suing the City for multiple billions of dollars for being big meanies. Coalition of hopeless cells in two or three other cities in the country are up to the same tactics, kind of like they were all in cahoots with one another… Hopefully, the judge isn’t going to throw a monkey wrench into the equation. No one has the right to live in degrading, dehumanizing conditions, within the scope of the public eye, simply because they want to stay high on drugs, or to remain sedated by them, and all that it often entails, money that isn’t honestly earned.
The late Ed Koch was speaking of NY but it applies to SF when he said “There’s not enough money in the world to provide everyone with a free studio apartment in Manhattan forever.”
Yay! Another win for the homeless industrial complex! On the one hand, these organizations have protested, lobbied against and strongly discouraged the building of shelters for many years. And then, they sue the city of San Francisco because the city does not have enough shelter beds. It is a cynical strategy and it is infuriating! They have every incentive to perpetuate this problem because it ultimately keeps them in business. We need homeless advocacy organizations that actually want to shelter and house homeless people. What we have now are organizations like the Coalition on Homelessness who have no interest in ending homelessness. We as San Franciscans should insist that the city build adequate shelter capacity following the leads of New York City and the State of Massachusetts. These lawsuits would then become obsolete.
yep. Gotta protect those jobs.
Honestly, the residents of the City of San Francisco should sue the Homeless Coalition for turning our city into a filthy hellhole and forcing the mentally ill to live on the street in tents (or passed out on the bare concrete) – rather than in clean warm shelters.
The fact that the hopeless coalition is celebrating it’s 35th year in business while hopelessness, drug addiction, mental health crisis, overdose deaths, and the number of people living next to the gutter has
increased should tell you that the drug dealers are winning the war against drug addicts while people are literally advocating for homelessness.
Can regular San Francisco residents have an advocate at this hearing? Nobody ever — EVER — speaks for us.