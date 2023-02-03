Following objections at a passionate community meeting, Supervisor Hillary Ronen said city-proposed “tiny homes” for the homeless near 16th Street BART Plaza may be off the table.
On Thursday at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, Ronen and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing presented plans to the community to add 60 to 70 cabins to 1979 Mission St., where the Mission’s unhoused would live temporarily.
A tentative city timeline expected Mission Cabins to break ground by the fall if all went smoothly. It did not: After nearly an hour of residents criticizing the choice to place the cabins near Marshall Elementary School, it looks like it may not happen at all.
“You’re all using the school as an excuse this time,” said Ronen, who was clearly exasperated by the night’s meeting. If it wasn’t the school, “you find something else next to it, and point to that. It is something of a NIMBY thing … That being said, I am not going to support this project unless I can look you in the eye and say it’s safe.”
The plan could come to fruition only after more public input and assurances that benefits would outweigh the neighborhood’s concerns, Ronen said. She vowed Thursday to hold herself “personally accountable” for ensuring the site is properly maintained and “positive results” are delivered.
“If the project moves forward,” Ronen clarified at the meeting’s end. “I don’t know if it will, I will be honest with you.”
As proposed, the “Mission Cabins” would have 24-hour staffing and social services operated by a local community nonprofit, and be modeled after the city’s first Tiny Homes site at 33 Gough.
The site would last roughly a year-and-a-half to two years, before making way for 300 affordable-housing units slated for construction on the site in 2025.
The most prominent critiques centered around the site’s proximity to Marshall, located a two-minute walk away at 1575 15th St. Siting a homeless village so close, critics said, would mean students being exposed to possible drug use and other public safety issues. One woman brought a sign that read, “Great idea … but not next to Marshall Elementary School.”
“I’m not against homeless people or anything like that, but my son is my priority, and my son goes to Marshall,” said one mother in Spanish. She worried that the city wouldn’t hold unhoused people accountable if an incident occurred at the site. “I think it will be a good idea if we find another place for this.”
Another Spanish-speaking Marshall father described a situation where a person trespassed onto school grounds several months ago and it took the police two or three hours to respond. “I know these are humans,” he said. But he agreed with others: Tiny Homes should go elsewhere.
But the city said no other possible sites are as cost-effective, temporary, and ready-to-go. Because the city acquired 1979 Mission St. in 2021, operating Tiny Homes there is free.
Sam Dodge, the director of the Healthy Streets Operations Center, told the meeting attendees that multiple long-term unhoused residents in the Mission prefer to stay in the neighborhood, and HSOC’s extensive knowledge of the area means the cabins would be occupied quickly.
About 664 unhoused residents were tallied in District 9 during the 2022 Point-In-Time count. While homelessness dropped by 3.5 percent citywide, it rose by 55 percent in Latinx communities.
“We’re always looking for sites in the Mission,” Emily Cohen, the homeless department’s deputy director of communications and legal affairs, told Mission Local. “It should be an ‘and,’ not an ‘or.’”
Residents pushed back on that statement Thursday. Todd Eng, the president of Marshall’s Parent Teacher Association, said he and others recommended sites like a University of California, San Francisco property property near 15th and Harrison streets. Eng and his family have lived in the Mission for 15 years, and his daughter is a fourth-grader at Marshall. He thinks about the “risk” to his daughter, and to 240 other students at Marshall.
“It seems inequitable,” Eng said, repeating other neighbors’ complaints that social services are concentrated in the North Mission. At the location of Thursday’s meeting, St. John’s, a safe-injection site, is proposed. The Division Circle Navigation Center is also in North Mission.
Neighbors also questioned whether the city could actually maintain the site. “I’ve seen a lot of promises made and broken,” said Barbara, a site neighbor.
The latest promise is to operate 1979 Mission St. like 33 Gough, but even the supervisor isn’t sure that’s doable. “Tools we have in the toolbox today are not sufficient that we can make 1979 look like 33 Gough. I have to see action from the city,” Ronen said.
Still, others view Mission Cabins as a potential solution to growing homelessness. On Thursday, a man said Urban Alchemy was doing a “great job” at managing Gough. People Mission Local interviewed at 33 Gough said it was a positive addition that decreased encampments and improved the nearby situation.
Elizabeth Funk, the chief executive officer of Dignity Moves, whose organization built the housing at 33 Gough St. at $15,000 a pop, said “the immediate area” of 1979 Mission St. would benefit from tiny cabins.
Ronen also said if the plan did pass, Public Works, the police, and homeless outreach teams would visit 1979 Mission and have “extensive daily cleaning.”
Other residents are unconvinced. Families echoed this sentiment at an exclusive Mission Cabins meeting for the Marshall community last week, citing issues at the Division Navigation Center. Other neighborhood residents are discontented with the 1515 South Van Ness Ave. homeless sleeping site, and said it causes encampments and graffiti to pop up.
One woman, who does not have a student at Marshall, said she felt the city wasn’t taking the school seriously, especially about shielding students from visible drug use. “This doesn’t feel respectful, just because it’s free to you,” she said. The room erupted in applause.
The community opposition appeared to strike a nerve with the supervisor, who pointed out residents’ constant complaints about Mission homelessness conditions, but refused to get behind a proposal that could alleviate some of it.
“It’s not an insult to say we don’t have enough money. Do you know how much each unit costs?” Ronen said, appearing to address previous comments in her final speech. “It’s not an insult to you, but a love for human beings.”
“Every single argument you made, we have heard it every time,” Ronen said, referring to Thursday’s panelists. She understood residents’ fears and concerns, sharing some herself, she said. But “conditions are bad right now. I want to make them better. I can’t unless I have someplace for [homeless people] to go.”
The compassionate qualities of San Francisco are being lost, Ronen added. Her own daughter attends a school “like Marshall,” and walks by homeless people daily.
The opportunity is a teaching moment; you could teach “our children homeless people are to be feared, that they’re bad,” or that inequality drives situations like homelessness. If parents opt for the latter, “maybe they’ll think about that reality, and not be so scared.”
Really nice article. Thank you for covering this issue.
I want to make one correction to the statement “the site’s proximity to Marshall, located a two-minute walk away on 1575 15th St”. The planned site is the Walgreens parking lot on Capp St, which is adjacent to the Marshall schoolyard. There is only a chainlink fence dividing the parking lot from the school yard. You can see the colorful schoolyard next to the parking lot in the satellite image: https://goo.gl/maps/r4AZsu8d5urT6EdTA
So the Supervisor who white flighted the family from the Mission up to Bernal, purchasing a calm aerie off of Cortland at the top of the market on two city workers’ salaries, dismissed residents of the 16th/Mission neighborhood as NIMBY because we’d not welcome Yet Another Nonprofit Social Services project that would never ever be proposed for or tolerated in Bernal, much less any other affluent neighborhood.
– North Mission NIMBY welcomed in 4 affordable buildings with another on the way.
– North Mission NIMBY welcomed the Capp Street homeless drop in service center
– North Mission NIMBY welcomed the Division Circle navigation center.
– North Mission NIMBY have suffered decades of SFPD containment policies
– North Mission NIMBY deal with the open air psych wards and substance use and prostitution contained our way
– North Mission NIMBY have seen a steady attenuation in supervisorial attention from Ammiano, Campos and Ronen and commensurate decay in the public realm.
No residents spoke in favor of the project. The only speakers pro were compensated advocates who have skin in the economic game and who live nowhere near the North Mission or in the containment zone.
The voters have weighed in on the Campos/Ronen hijacking of progressive politics. To recap: SFUSD commissioners recalled, Campos shellacked a second time, held to <40%, Boudin recalled, progressives gerrymandered into political oblivion w/Mar getting wiped out and Chan up next.
Ronen's presentation was weak. She claimed to not believe that the project could be pulled off. But she's still pushing on it. And she has no political juice whatsoever to hold Breed or a nonprofit accountable once the contracts are let. The only supervisor who comes off as weak as Ronen was Eric Mar back when he could not fog a mirror.
Ronen basically made the argument they model desirable behavior by normalizing fetid squalor their kids, and that others should as well. Ronen called it "poverty." But "poor" is not a synonym for "squalor." Nowhere in the poorest parts of Latin America that I've been to have I ever seen such public squalor and filth and substance abuse. This triggers people's sense of self preservation, Law of the Plague, Leviticus level anxiety against the unclean, not the poor, but squalorific unhealthy filth.
When Ronen issued one particularly optimistic prevarication, I muttered loudly "¡Mentirosa!" The Latinx family next to me gave me a high five. Our neighbors get it, the mayor, departments, supervisor and nonprofits are illegitimate in the eyes of the community, ¡YA BASTA!
City staffers actually made the case that homeless people would prefer to live by 16th/Mission, that siting this at the UCSF Parking lot at 15th/Harrison would be an undue burden to homeless people. Hey, I'd like a home 4 blocks to the SW of ours. Could the City please get to work on finding us a 2BR with a garden there? If that's not possible, what about up in Bernal off of Cortland now that the market is softer?
We can't forget that Ronen complained that nonviolent defund SFPD protesters who demonstrated at her home in August 2020 caused her child anxiety. Young afrosocialists urging Ronen, who had communicated support for defunding, to follow through were met with political attacks and claims that their child was traumatized by citizens petitioning their elected officials. Mentirosa now claims that their kids would be edified by exposure to squalor and cabins. Ronen said that there would be no lipservice to defunding SFPD. Now that she's abandoned that, Ronen was nothing BUT lipservice. How can anyone take London Breed's doormat seriously?
Ronen in this case is an atavistic political zombie like me from whom SF politics has moved on, only Ronen held power. Sadly, this will mean Peter Theil running the show instead of the "moderates." After the degenerate nonprofity progressives dominate progressive politics to center failed homelessness policies to the exclusion of all other political considerations for 20 years, and produce no discernible results, this is what we get. In the next 24 mo, CCHO and HSN sinecures will get wiped out.
Alt right rule in SF will be Campos' and Ronen's legacy. ¡Ya Basta!
I really appreciate how hard Supervisor Ronen and staff are working to try and help with this intractable problem. But the premise here is all wrong – why are we spending so much time, energy, meetings, etc. for a plan that’s going to provide temporary homes for less than 1% of the people in San Francisco that need them. This is not Supervisor Ronen’s problem to solve, nor can they. This needs to be addressed at the Mayor’s office with State and Federal support. We need 7 camps that can hold 1,000 people each. We need emergency FEMA tents, trailers and infrastructure. We need doctors and programs to address addiction and mental health issues. The City spends most of the “homeless’ money on subsidizing existing housing, leaving very little for the folks who need help RIGHT NOW that are on the street.
We need a comprehensive, real plan that is actually going to help *all* of the people that need it. San Franciscans are completely fed up with these stopgap measures that haven’t worked now for decades. At this point, I think everyone needs to be fired and City’s repsonse to the homeless crisis be re-built from scratch.
Actually, sorry, Supervisor Ronen, it’s not really “inequality” that is directly responsible for the situation in the Inner Mission right now. It’s drug use, and the city’s enabling of drug use, as well as the ACLU preventing mentally ill substance abusers from being mandated to receive the treatment that they so obviously and desperately need. I have a great deal of compassion for these people, but the city needs to step up and keep people from being a danger to themselves and others, and from destroying the working-class inner-city neighborhoods such as ours!
There are empty buildings / spaces that the city could lease for shelter space – e.g. the old OfficeMax at 1750 Harrison, or one of the multiple closed Walgreens locations (e.g. Mission and Cesar Chavez). The first priority must be to increase the number of shelter beds so that there are enough for everyone who is homeless. The city will then have legal options for dealing with tents/campers who refuse to accept shelter/services. We cannot afford to provide free, permanent housing in SF for everyone who simply shows up and demands it. Shelters provide the first step in triage – to figure out who needs supportive mental health housing, who needs rehab, and who simply likes the homeless lifestyle. We do not need to tolerate the latter.
I take back my suggestion of leasing empty buildings at 100 beds a piece, and endorse Justin Fraser’s plan. Bring in FEMA, and get this solved already.