A man was stabbed at the 24th and Mission McDonald’s Friday afternoon, according to police dispatch.

The status of the victim is unclear. A pool of blood was seen on the floor of the McDonald’s in front of the ordering kiosks, the blood surrounded by yellow cones. Police dispatch noted a stabbing at the restaurant near 5 p.m., but the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At least two police cars had responded to the scene by 4:40 p.m.

Most of those in the area did not see the attack. A woman outside the McDonald’s at the time of the attack described a “bunch of kids” chasing a man out of the store, and a man outside the store said he saw a man running away after the attack, bleeding from a wound on his back.

The store’s staff declined to comment, most claiming not to have seen what happened. The McDonald’s continued to serve food after the crime, customers walking around the crime scene to place their orders. Crowds sat inside the restaurant, eating burgers and fries, blood in full view.

A fight broke out in front of the store just after the stabbing, around 5:15 p.m. Representatives from Mission SAFE Streets and Calle 24 responded to break up the fight, which was seemingly unrelated to the stabbing.

Last month, a man was fatally stabbed near 4 a.m. outside the China Express restaurant, kitty-corner to the McDonald’s, the third killing at the intersection in the last year.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more information.