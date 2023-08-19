California’s largest bird society, the Golden Gate Audubon Society, was renamed the Golden Gate Bird Alliance last night in an effort to sever its ties to John James Audubon, a 19th-century ornithologist who also has a documented history of racial discrimination and slaveholding.

“I think this is a great step forward for us and a new chapter in our organizational history,” said Glenn Phillips, executive director of the newly christened Golden Gate Bird Alliance. According to Phillips, a large turnout of members attended Thursday’s annual membership meeting and enthusiastic applause greeted the announcement of the new name.

The birders were thrilled to have a new name with no baggage and “very simply and clearly tell people who we are, what we do and why,” said Phillips.

Despite its significance to enthusiasts, Audubon sometimes seems too obscure to laypeople, Phillips said. “People didn’t know who Audubon was or what it was,” he said. To some, Audubon sounds like a made-up word. Others simply asked Phillips, “What does your group have to do with the German highway system?”

This is the second time the nonprofit has renamed itself. Founded in 1917 as the Audubon Association of the Pacific, the group first changed its name to the Golden Gate Audubon Society in 1949 because the original name was too broad and wordy.

The Berkeley-based society currently has a membership of 3,500, primarily from the nine Bay Area counties, most of whom live in San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley.

“We have some diversity in our membership. It’s not all white, but it is more white than our community,” said Phillips. “That’s one of the reasons why this name change is really important is so that we can better represent the communities we serve.” The organization is also working to be more welcoming and inclusive in other ways, including the Birding for Everyone Scholarship program, which aims at nurturing younger, more diverse conservation leaders.

Philips said the average age of members hasn’t changed much over the past 50 years and it “is not especially young.” He also noted that more people began to care about birds after the pandemic, as people began to notice the birds that inhabit their own backyards. But since bird conservation requires free time and money, most newcomers are still in their fifties.

As of Friday afternoon, the organization has already replaced its logo with a new one; everything else remains the same, but replacing everything on the website that contains Audubon will take some time.

As a member of the National Audubon Society, which announced it would keep its name unchanged in March, what the Golden Gate Bird Alliance has just gone through is part of a nationwide shift.

According to Phillips, about 80 of the more than 400 local chapters of the national association are actively changing their names — some are just too small and lack the resources to complete the process — including New York City Audubon, Madison Audubon, and Portland Audubon. He predicted that within the next few months many of these chapters would follow the path of the Golden Gate Bird Alliance and become some version of bird alliance.

The Seattle Audubon announced its new name Birds Connect Seattle in March.

San Diego Audubon, Georgia Audubon and Alabama Audubon are still exploring whether they will drop the Audubon name.

There will be a significant number of Audubon societies in California changing their names soon, according to Phillips. Still, the Los Angeles Audubon Society, one of the more outspoken societies, has decided to stick with the current name because they believe Audubon’s brand recognition was more valuable than its negative associations, Phillips said.