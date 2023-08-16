Across the Mission and San Francisco, students and their parents flocked to schoolhouse gates today, ending their summers and starting a new year at San Francisco Unified.

For some, it was their first time in a San Francisco school. Hana, 8, is attending Marshall Elementary in the northern Mission after moving from Cleveland. She rushed to school and arrived excited, happily chatting as she walked to the front doors near 8:30 a.m.

“I feel good, and tired because I came running to make it here,” said Hana in Spanish. “I’m still drinking water,” she added, taking a gulp from her bottle. Her mother, Ana Soto, said she was excited but also unsure how things will go sending her third grader to a new school.

Asked what her favorite class is, Hana pondered: “Do they have PE?”

We confirm that yes, there is likely a gym class. “PE,” she nodded.

Hana, 8, standing next to her mother, Ana Soto, at Marshall Elementary during back to school day. It was Hana’s first time in San Francisco public school, after moving from Cleveland. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan. August 16, 2023.

Todd Eng, on the other hand, has been bringing his fifth grader, Rose, to Marshall since before the pandemic. The school has been “generally great” even with all the changes in the neighborhood, he said, naming the advent of autonomous cars and a potential homeless housing site proposed at 16th and Mission in the former Walgreens parking lot and adjacent to the schoolyard.

“There’s still a lot of questions that the community has regarding that,” said Eng, who used to be PTA president.

His daughter, Rose, has seen some changes, too. “I don’t like braces,” she grumbled bashfully.

From left to right: Rose, 10, Cristina Rivera, and Todd Eng standing outside Marshall Elementary on back to school day. “I don’t like braces,” Rose grumbled bashfully. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan. August 16, 2023.

The school year starts amid significant challenges for the district: About 25 percent of the district’s unfilled positions are still vacant, some 100 positions in 115 schools — a higher rate than this time last year. And last year, teachers were on the receiving end of a bureaucratic meltdown when the school district’s payroll system skipped checks, underpaid, overpaid, withdrew money for retirement accounts but failed to fund those accounts, and all manner of salary mishaps.

Those problems persisted as of last month for lunch workers, janitorial staff, and some of the school district’s lowest-paid employees.

Still, for most parents and students, the school district’s issues were not their own today. Most parents were simply excited to see their kids off.

David Sanderson and Catharine Burhenne had never sent their 5-year-old daughter to a public school before. She was previously in a private preschool but started at Marshall Elementary on Wednesday.

“It’s all new to us, we’re kindergarten parents,” Burhenne said. “We’re so, so excited.”

“We were at one of the bananas expensive private schools,” Sanderson added. He remembered the first birthday party the family was invited to for their daughter’s classmate. It was hosted in a $40 million mansion. He realized: “OK, this is not the real world that she’s gonna grow up in.”

“We’re really excited to invest in San Francisco schools,” Burhenne said. Their daughter was shy and hid behind her parents.

Further on, Sara Dominguez, 5, said she was preparing to make new friends. “I’m excited and nervous,” she said in Spanish barely audible over the chatter of a schoolyard filling with kids and their parents, “because it’s my first day.”

David Sanderson and Catharine Burhenne with their five-year-old daughter at Marshall Elementary. “We’re kindergarten parents,” Burhenne said. “We’re so, so excited.” Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan. August 16, 2023.

Cesar Chavez Elementary

In the center of the neighborhood, hundreds of Cesar Chavez School students awaited instruction at their designated spots on the blacktop, towered over by a colossal mural of the school’s namesake.

Fifth-grader Keyrin Perez and her two friends tittered by the fence near the recycling bins.

“We’re looking for whose in our class, and if we can see them,” she said.

This year, she’s really nervous. “I don’t know why. I’m always nervous.” But she would not let it affect her, she said. “I’ll get higher grades,” she said determinedly. She dressed in a skirt and a silver Mickey Mouse necklace, the perfect confidence booster.

Hanging by the railing before morning announcements, fourth-grader Danny and his parents chatted together. Suddenly, Danny, 9, realized his Apple Watch had its noise on — but he did not know how to turn it off before class. His dad swooped in to save the day, reaching over Danny and his bulky backpack to fiddle with the watch. There, fixed.

With that settled, Danny could focus on the day ahead: Meeting his friends, and learning about his favorite subject, science. “I love the chemical reactions,” he said.

Follow along for more updates on back-to-school day.