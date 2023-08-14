The spectacles of a driverless car placing itself between firefighters and a burning car, another blockading fire rigs on a narrow San Francisco street and yet another inducing a traffic jam and interfering with firefighters during a massive apartment blaze bring up lots of thoughts. Especially because they all occurred only days prior to autonomous vehicle companies last week being granted full and unfettered access to city streets.

On the day after Thursday’s California Public Utilities Commission vote, around 10 Cruise autonomous vehicles went haywire and clogged up North Beach. Perhaps it was a victory lap.

For all the high-tech wizardry behind self-driving cars, their road to approval by a state regulatory agency was low-tech. Waymo and — especially — Cruise have been tossing money around with both hands; the unsurprising revelation that Willie Brown was being paid by both companies was almost impossibly on-the-nose. Cutting a check to Da Mayor is what you do when you’ve got more dollars than sense; it’s the Something wrong? Call Anh Phoong! of (registered or unregistered) city lobbying.

Whipping out your checkbook, making new friends, and then having those friends write emphatically supportive letters to a government body is neither illegal nor novel. The crassness with which this game was played by autonomous vehicle companies, however, raised eyebrows here — among both government wranglers used to telling companies where to strategically seed their money and government officials used to being wheedled by the recipients of that money. Cruise’s approach, specifically, was likened to wielding a T-shirt cannon full of dollars.

But a cannon is an effective, if crude, weapon. On a July 25 earnings call, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said San Francisco could easily handle “several thousand” Cruise autonomous vehicles — perhaps a tenfold increase from the present total of 303. Last week’s vote by the state Public Utilities Commission smoothed the road for this aspiration.

Now they just have to find a place to plug them in.

Is there a white-hot rage among San Franciscans regarding a state body granting autonomous vehicles ss to city streets over the objections of local government and its cops and firefighters? It doesn’t really feel that way.

Sure, people grow rankled when they’re made to sit in traffic because a Ghost Car can’t figure out what to do — but, by and large, San Franciscans are adept at growing inured to bizarre and unfortunate situations. So city residents may yet have a Bastille Day-like reaction to increasing numbers of autonomous vehicles coursing through the city. But it doesn’t feel likely — angry tweets, notwithstanding. And, to be fair, it all depends on how smoothly the vehicles integrate themselves into the city. Or don’t.

But local government officials and aligned unions who perceive driverless vehicles as an existential threat? Oh, they’re pissed. The city may yet appeal the California Public Utilities Commission’s decision (good luck with that). But city laws, as they’re now written, do enable legislative warfare of a Churchillian, block-by-block nature.

Specifically, when Mayor London Breed last year sent the Board of Supervisors legislation regarding electronic vehicle charging, “fleet charging” — benefiting the Amazons, Cruises and Waymos of the world — was included as a by-right designation. Meaning you could erect charging stations ostensibly for regular folks with electric cars and end up, in large part, serving corporate fleets — and do so with minimal interference from government officials (and their aligned unions).

Board President Aaron Peskin, however, noticed this. And — surprise, surprise, surprise — he had no desire to hand a gift to the Amazons, Cruises and Waymos of the world. So the final legislation was changed to specifically not allow fleet charging as an accessory use on public charging stations intended for city denizens juicing up their Chevy Volts or Nissan Leafs. To give an idea of what a 180 degree turn this legislation took, a section titled “FLEET CHARGING ACCESSORY TO ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING LOCATIONS” was changed to “FLEET CHARGING NOT PERMITTED AS ACCESSORY USE.”

So what does this mean? As driverless car companies eye San Francisco locations where they can power up the thousands of vehicles they hope to bring into the city, it seems they’ll have to work with the city to obtain a “conditional use permit” on a case-by-case basis. Or, perhaps, they’d be better off casting an eye on nearby suburbs with more space and less governmental rancor.

But these cards have long been on the table. In December, Peskin wrote a resolution signed onto by all 10 of his colleagues explicitly spelling all this out.

“While San Francisco does not have permitting authority over AV Passenger Services, there are many other incentives and support that the City provides to potential operators using the public right-of-way,” it reads. They include, but are not limited to, “fleet charging, fleet deployment, curb management tools, tax incentives, fee waivers, and other approvals and incentives which could apply to AV Passenger Services.”

The Board this year already spurned one application for a fleet charging station and approved another only after the Teamsters gave their OK.

Last week’s vote didn’t alter this scenario one bit.

Well, here are about ten @cruise driverless vehicles stopping traffic dead on Grant Avenue and spilling over to Columbus Avenue and Vallejo Street. I don’t remember voting for this. Do you? @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/C9ow7lWD0m — 🅸🆃’🆂 🅵🆁🅸🆂🅲🅾︎ (@Gregster56) August 12, 2023

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the song and dance leading up to last week’s CPUC vote — other than the preordained nature of it — was the blurring of “safety” with driverless cars’ persistent and pervasive problems with emergency responders.

The California Public Utilities Commission’s bailiwick is passenger safety — a fact Waymo officials last week noted when making the startling admission that they didn’t even bother turning over safety data unless there was a passenger in the car. Yes, this opens up the possibility of an empty Waymo pulling Blues Brothers shenanigans and the data being deemed by the company as irrelevant to regulators.

Driverless cars’ passengers, however, are doing fine. As we’ve written before, it’s no surprise that, by and large, autonomous vehicles operate with a technical proficiency that few drivers can match. They drive well. The safety data, at least what they’ve deigned to release, shows that.

But it doesn’t seem to take into account the cars’ preternatural ability to disrupt firefighters, separate and apart from all the other safe driving they do. Yes, yes, yes — people drive badly. But, for the most part, when inadvertently breaching an emergency scene, even subpar human drivers tend to listen to firefighters’ orders and get the hell out of Dodge. Driverless cars, for all their technical proficiency, do not.

So it’s not as simple as “safe” or “not safe.” Ghost Cars’ baffling misadventures and inability to stay out of emergency scenes, until fixed, ought to be a disqualifying problem.

That supercomputer-driven cars backed by billion-dollar companies can’t deal with a pressure situation a 16-year-old with a learner’s permit would be expected to handle is, in the end, not surprising. Carnegie Mellon professor Phil Koopman, who has been researching autonomous vehicles since the mid-1990s, last year noted that “we were 98% hands-off-the-wheel across the country in 1995, and ever since, we’ve been working on that last 2%.”

It’s worth reading the professor’s entire response when he was asked why progress has come along so slowly in the intervening 28 years:

Well, the catch is the last 2% is really tough, and this is fundamental to the issues of this industry. You can have a vehicle that is good at the easy stuff — and that is certainly an impressive achievement — but we have been there since the 1990s in some sense. It is really that last 2% that’s tough because it is always something new. It is something you haven’t seen before. There is an infinite variety of weird stuff in the world, and handling it all turns out to be a lot harder than people want it to be.

Reached by the Washington Post after last week’s vote, Koopman wondered if the technology was really ready — or, rather, if the companies hemorrhaging money like Brewster’s Millions simply needed to move ahead for their own bottom lines.

Either way, the die is cast. San Francisco’s hands are, by and large, off the wheel.