Friday, July 28

Comedians with Criminal Records

Prepare for an evening of laughter and wild stories at “Comedians with Criminal Records.” The show features professional comics who’ve had past run-ins with the law. This event goes from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk St. Click here to RSVP and purchase tickets for $20 or less. Saturday’s showing is free if you use the code FUNCHEAP at checkout. This event is for 21+.

MCCLA’s Community BART Plaza Activation: 24th St & Mission BART Plaza

Celebrate art, culture, and community spirit at MCCLA’s Community BART Plaza Activation! Engage in free screen printing and arts and crafts activities while enjoying live performances by talented artists, including Mission House DJ, Frisco Baby, Tradición Peruana, El Club del Danzón, Ballet Folklório Tezcatlipoca de MCCLA, and MCCLA Break Dancers. This event is free and goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Free Outside Concert: Due South with Shannon and the Clams & James Wavey

Join “Due South” for their incredible free concert series, featuring Shannon and the Clams along with James Wavey. Experience the unique blends of doo-wop, early rock ‘n’ roll, and punk from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m . Don’t miss this opportunity to groove in the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park. Become an SF Parks Alliance member for reserved seating and a chance to win prizes here. Shuttle service is available from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on John F. Shelley Drive between Cambridge Street and Mansell Street.

SF’s 9th Annual Backpack Giveaway + Free Haircuts

Calling all kids to the 9th Annual Backpack Giveaway! Get ready for a fun-filled day with free haircuts, arts and crafts, delicious food, and awesome backpacks. Live music will be played by DJ Pro. To participate in the event, your child must be present. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 701 Alabama St.

No Scrubs: SF’s Best ‘90s Hip Hop and R&B Night

Step back in time and groove to the best ‘90s Hip Hop and R&B tunes at No Scrubs. DJ Beats Me will be spinning throwback hits from Missy Elliot, Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child, Montell Jordan, Brandy, Monica, Ludacris, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and more. This 21+ event starts at 10:30 p.m. at Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St. Click here to reserve tickets. Free entry is available before 11 p.m., and after 11 p.m. go upwards to $25.

Sunday, July 30

Sunday Streets: Mission Ciclovía

Embrace the spirit of community and health at Sunday Streets: Mission Ciclovía. Stroll down over a mile of car-free streets and participate in a plethora of activities, including recreation, health resources, music, dance, and much more. The event takes place on Valencia between Duboce Avenue and 26th Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 31

A Conversation with Andrew Yang: The Forward Party & Party Politics

Delve into the world of politics and the future of American democracy at “A Conversation with Andrew Yang: The Forward Party & Party Politics.” Join Andrew Yang, the founder of the Forward Party, for a thought-provoking discussion on the impact of creating a new political party. The event takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Manny’s, 3092 16th St. Tickets range from $18-$36 and are available here. Complementary free tickets are available to those who RSVP via an email containing the word “grapefruit” and the title of the event to angelina@welcometomannys.com.

Tuesday, August 1

SF Trivia Night with Host WNP

Challenge your knowledge of North Beach and San Francisco history at SF Trivia Night co-hosted by Specs Bar SF and Western Neighborhood Projects. Enjoy the lively atmosphere, sip on offerings from Fort Point Brewery, and compete for exciting prizes in teams of 2-6 people. Don’t forget to RSVP here for free to secure your seats. The event lasts from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m and takes place at Specs’ Twelve Adler Museum Cafe, 12 William Saroyan Place