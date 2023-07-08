Pedestrians wandering down 20th Street may find themselves distracted by the sweet aromas wafting from Kahnfections bakery. Edgar Bertrand, one of the creative forces behind the confections, carries a rich background and unwavering passion for baked goods, both of which have been essential to his role as kitchen manager.

His baking journey began in Wyoming during a high school foreign exchange program. He grew up in Mazatlán, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, and the trip to Wheatland, Wyoming, was his first time in the United States. While there, he enrolled in a culinary arts class and discovered his appreciation for the artistry and precision of baking.

“That was when I fell in love with baking.”

Fueled by his newfound passion, Edgar pursued formal culinary education, specializing in baking and pastry arts.

“My greatest accomplishment is definitely graduating from culinary school. My baking skills are what I’m most proud of.”

Eager to expand his culinary horizons, he embarked on a two-year adventure working on a cruise ship, during which he explored diverse cuisines and broadened his repertoire.

Finishing his time overseas, Edgar found himself drawn to San Francisco, which has been his home for the past six years. Before joining Kahnfections, he cooked at American Grill, and baked at Copenhagen Bakery in Burlingame.

When asked about his favorite things to bake, Edgar’s eyes light up. “Croissants and cakes,” he says adding that he’s “really good” at decorating cakes. “My coworkers often think I’m weird for being so passionate.”

Edgar confesses that sometimes his passion drives him to act “crazy” in the kitchen.

“He’s the goofiest person in the world,” agrees Sarah Burnett, his pastry assistant of two years. “He could be working on the most challenging recipe and we’ll see him with his tongue out, or singing and dancing.”

“He’s extremely talented, I think more talented than any of the Food Network chefs. But he’s super humble,” Sarah adds.

Someday, Edgar would like to return to Mexico and open a bakery to cook with his mom and share his creations with his family.

For now, he’s enjoying living in and exploring San Francisco with his roommate and childhood best friend from Mexico.