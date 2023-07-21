With summer in full swing and no time to waste, food lovers can be found flocking to the newest restaurants in the Mission. Among additions to the roster that already teems with excellent eats are: Dosa Corner Indian Cuisine, Funky Elephant, and Bar Gemini.

Dosa Corner Indian Cuisine: Like Al’s Place, except with dosas too

This city collectively mourned Al’s Place when it closed its doors in 2022. Bon Appétit practically knighted the establishment, releasing a dazzling review that declared Al’s Place the “best new restaurant in the country.” Now, the people at Al’s who impressed upon the culinary world have passed the torch down, transferring their ownership, beer and wine licenses to the folks at Dosa Corner.

The highly anticipated successor opened its doors on June 3, returning with the hallmark South Indian culinary hits which made Al’s place so irresistible. Their specialty, as the name suggests, are dosas. The rice and black bean-based pancakes are crispy, flaky, and stuffed with a variety of tender meats and spiced vegetables.

The restaurant’s menu doesn’t stop at its namesake, however. Dosa Corner offers samosas to tandoori chicken, to varied curries and tikka masalas, and mango lassis.

Check out Dosa Corner at the corner of Valencia and 26th. You can’t miss it, be it by sight or smell.

Let’s address the Funky Elephant in the room

After successfully stealing the hearts of Berkeley foodies, a beloved East Bay restaurant has made its way over to the Mission. Funky Elephant opened its Valencia Street doors on July 1, serving their iconic flavors and cooked meats. The establishment made its mark in 2018; first on locals, then in the Michelin Guide.



The restaurant takes popular Thai dishes and adds a spin: chicken wings become “party wings,” tender and crunchy, tossed in a spicy chili jam made in-house. Pad thais are well-known amongst lovers of Thai cuisine, but Funky Elephant boasts their iconic Pad Thai Old Skool — complete with Gulf white shrimp and tamarind sauce.

As its playful name suggests, the Funky Elephant menu is rich with fun titles and clever wordplays. You’ve probably heard of drunken noodles — but Funky Elephant takes it a step further with “Hella Drunken Mussels,” a dish of wok-tossed mussels and their housemade jam.

Situated at the corner of Valencia and 24th, Funky Elephant awaits, ready to steal the hearts of San Franciscans just as swiftly as they did from our neighbors across the bay.

Bringing a whole new meaning to your daily horoscope: Bar Gemini

Despite being the most recent wine bar to grace the Mission, its founders are anything but new to the game. Owners Dominique Henderson and Alex Pomerantz have been operating Gemini Bottle Co., a natural wine and craft spirits boutique, for the past five years. The store has essentially propagated itself a mere four blocks away at Bar Gemini, on 18th St between Bryant and Florida.

Patrons can expect local wines on tap. But also, vermouth cocktails make an appearance. Bar Gemini also serves a selection of hors d’oeuvres and dips.

Whether you’re curious or simply in need of a drink, your antidote awaits!